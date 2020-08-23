Honor Anisa by stopping the violence

Defunding the police would be a terrible mistake.

Just as important, the Madison City Council must restore funding in the next city budget for the Focused Interruption Coalition, an impressive and successful program with peer-support specialists on call 24 hours a day. FIC helps stem deadly violence by discouraging retaliatory attacks. FIC staff meet with victims and their families in the wake of deadly violence to promote peace and reconciliation.

The trauma in young people’s lives, which can lead to reckless behavior, must continue to be addressed. So must the proliferation of guns, due in part to careless adults leaving firearms unsecured and vehicles unlocked.

Madison has strived for decades in myriad ways to improve the lives of struggling people — especially children — who don’t have the advantages many of us take for granted. Madison’s heart is in the right place. Yet spending more and more money on well-meaning efforts that haven’t worked isn’t the answer.

Madison must rethink how to help more young people see a path forward.

Anisa’s smile can help inspire us. She was a polite and spirited girl who stuck up for friends. She could have done great things and made our city better.