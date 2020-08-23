Honor Anisa by stopping the violence

Anisa Scott’s smile was like the sun shining, a friend recalled after the 11-year-old was shot and mortally wounded Aug. 11 by a stray bullet in Madison.
Anisa was about to enter middle school in Sun Prairie. She had her whole life ahead of her.
“She was a little beacon of light,” said a parent of a classroom friend at her recent memorial.
Anisa was riding in an SUV driven by her mother’s boyfriend on Madison’s East Side during the late morning. That’s when the city’s senseless and unprecedented rash of gunplay took her innocent and precious life.
This cannot continue. Madison must not become numb to deadly gun violence, as too many big cities have.
This tragedy must mark the end — not the beginning — of daily gunfire that has shaken our city’s identity and soul.
Five weeks ago, our State Journal editorial board warned that Madison was lucky the barrage of bullets in neighborhoods across the city hadn’t claimed more random victims.
Now it has. And the three teenagers accused in Anisa’s death are really just kids themselves, barely or not quite reaching adulthood.
Police continue to respond to and investigate the recent explosion of gunfire. That includes 29 reported shootings in June and 44 in July — by far the most since police began keeping records. It includes another daytime shooting Friday on the East Side that left two men injured, one seriously.
The scary spray of bullets won’t be easy to stop, and its causes are complicated. The State Journal’s 2018 reporting project “Gun violence in Madison | Cycles of trauma” explored root causes. Yet key to ensuring the public is protected here and now is Madison’s professional and diverse police department. The department has worked hard to improve how it keeps us safe, with independent reviews and now citizen oversight.
Defunding the police would be a terrible mistake.
Just as important, the Madison City Council must restore funding in the next city budget for the Focused Interruption Coalition, an impressive and successful program with peer-support specialists on call 24 hours a day. FIC helps stem deadly violence by discouraging retaliatory attacks. FIC staff meet with victims and their families in the wake of deadly violence to promote peace and reconciliation.
The trauma in young people’s lives, which can lead to reckless behavior, must continue to be addressed. So must the proliferation of guns, due in part to careless adults leaving firearms unsecured and vehicles unlocked.
Madison has strived for decades in myriad ways to improve the lives of struggling people — especially children — who don’t have the advantages many of us take for granted. Madison’s heart is in the right place. Yet spending more and more money on well-meaning efforts that haven’t worked isn’t the answer.
Madison must rethink how to help more young people see a path forward.
Anisa’s smile can help inspire us. She was a polite and spirited girl who stuck up for friends. She could have done great things and made our city better.
She still can, if we honor her memory and life by stopping the gun violence now.
“Put the guns down,” a sign at Anisa’s memorial urged. “We’ve got to do better.”
