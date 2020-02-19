Homeless shelters get money, now lawmakers should focus on prevention

With winter chilling tens of thousands of people — including many children — who don’t have stable housing, the money will help provide some comfort and safety when it is needed most.

Yet the bigger task for state leaders is to help prevent homelessness across Wisconsin.

The Republican-run Legislature approved and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a two-year state budget last summer that included $7.5 million for homeless initiatives. It was a historic commitment to addressing the sad and festering problem of transient individuals and families living outside, sleeping in shelters, doubling up in motels or crashing on couches.

To its credit, the GOP-led state Assembly — with strong bipartisan support — approved eight bills last year that would direct all of the $7.5 million to strategies endorsed by a state task force.