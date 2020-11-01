Hold your head high and have your say

Have you voted yet?
More than half of Wisconsin and our nation already has — either by sending ballots through the mail, dropping them off at a designated site, or voting early in person. That’s remarkable and unprecedented in modern times. It also shows the public’s determination to have its say in this election, and to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19.
But don’t worry if you haven’t voted yet. You still have plenty of time and should be able to do so safely. Just go to your local polling place Tuesday and hold your head high as you fulfill your civic duty. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wear a mask. Try to stay 6 feet from others, and please be patient. The crowds should be much thinner than a typical presidential election because so many ballots are already cast. Polling places also are taking elaborate measures to keep people safe, including plexiglass dividers and sanitizer.
Another good idea is to bring your own black or blue pen to fill out your ballot. And don’t forget a photo ID. If you need to register, bring proof of residence, such as a utility bill or bank statement.
What you definitely shouldn’t do is skip this election out of fear or apathy. Wisconsin is one of several swing states. This could be an incredibly close election for president. Many important races for the Legislature and county posts are on the ballot, too, including candidates for district attorney.
Eleven counties will advise the Legislature on nonpartisan redistricting. In Madison, voters will decide two school referendums worth $350 million. Across the state, dozens of school districts have scheduled referendums.
If you still have a ballot you ordered through the mail and haven’t returned yet, do not mail it through the U.S. Postal Service. It’s too late for that. Your ballot is unlikely to reach your local clerk by Tuesday’s deadline.
Instead, drop off your ballot at your local clerk’s office or at an official and secure site. Madison, for example, has more than a dozen drop boxes outside fire stations across the city.
During the presidential primary last spring, many people feared catching COVID-19. But the Centers for Disease Control found “no clear increase” in infection because of in-person voting in Wisconsin on April 7. And unlike last spring, all 2,408 polling places will be open Tuesday. Polls will be fully staffed and include, in some communities, National Guard members.
To find your local polling place and other information for Election Day, go to myvote.wi.gov.
And here’s one final request: Go out of your way Tuesday to thank local poll workers for staffing this election. Wisconsin couldn’t pull off such a safe and trusted vote — during a pandemic, no less — without them.
