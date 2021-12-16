Higher bail for offenders in wake of Waukesha tragedy? Not so fast

If every prosecutor and judge was removed from office for making a bad decision among the hundreds if not thousands of cases they handle, then no one would be left to run our court system. It isn’t easy to anticipate what people might do when accused of a crime and waiting for trial.

Most courts in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee County’s, conduct a careful and smart risk assessment of people seeking bail. That way, bail decisions are based on evidence rather than emotion or prejudice. Milwaukee County’s risk assessment considers prior convictions and incarceration, current charges, an offender’s history of violence and whether he or she has missed court dates.

That’s good policy — as long as the information gets to the people who need it before they make potentially fateful decisions.

So what should happen now in the wake of Waukesha’s tremendous grief, anger at Brooks’ actions and the failure of our courts to protect the public in this horrendous case?

Brooks should be held accountable for his crimes, should a jury find him guilty. No one behaving so callously should walk free to hurt people again.