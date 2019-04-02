Only 1 in 4 or 5 eligible voters are expected to cast ballots in today’s spring election, based on historical turnout.
That’s far less participation than the many big decisions across our region and state deserve.
So get involved. Go to your local polling place today. It will be quick and easy to have your say on the future direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, your community and school district.
The biggest race is for an open seat on the high court, with District II Court of Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer facing challenger and colleague Judge Brian Hagedorn.
Many communities will be picking municipal leaders. In Madison, longtime Mayor Paul Soglin faces a strong challenge from former City Council member Satya Rhodes-Conway. About half of the council is up for grabs.
Madison will choose three people to sit on its School Board. And voters in many other school districts will rule on building and operational referendums. This includes Sun Prairie, which is deciding whether to build a second high school. Other communities in the area holding school referendums include Albany, Baraboo, Clinton, DeForest, Marshall, Milton, Mineral Point, Palmyra-Eagle, Potosi, Rio, River Valley, Sparta and Tomah.
For more information about who is running and what each candidate stands for, visit: go.madison.com/election2019.
To read the State Journal’s full endorsements in today’s elections, visit: go.madison.com/endorsements.