Hey, Alliant Energy Center: Thanks for all of those jabs and swabs

Moreover, scientists weren’t sure how or where COVID would spread. Many of us were scared.

The Alliant Energy Center started collecting hundreds of samples a day and more than 10,000 the first three weeks.

It seemed like a lot. But this makeshift health center was just getting started.

The site adapted, improved and expanded while overcoming setbacks. Following a Fourth of July surge in cases, for example, the wait for a COVID test was as long as four hours. Lines of cars snaked around Dane County’s sprawling Alliant property. Yet more than 2,600 people were tested there on July 7 alone.

Then on Dec. 29, the facility started vaccinating people, gradually expanding eligibility to all adults.