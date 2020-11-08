Here's who really won and lost in this election

Even the highly respected and data-driven website FiveThirtyEight gave Biden an advantage of more than 8 points, as it averaged polls from across the country on election eve.

The Polling Industrial Complex was way off — again — just four years after predicting Hillary Clinton was comfortably ahead. That’s not just annoying or misleading. It could alter who wins. Biden might have spent more time and resources in Wisconsin, rather than bothering with Texas, if he had known Wisconsin was so tight. Some voters might have backed Biden to be on the winning side, thinking he was way ahead. Others might have skipped voting, assuming their vote didn’t matter because of a blowout.

Maybe it’s time for a poll on whether anybody is going to pay attention to polls anymore. They need to get better, or we need to ignore them.

No hack, lots of hype