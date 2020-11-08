Here's who really won and lost in this election

The biggest loser in last week’s election wasn’t any of the candidates for president — not even entertainer Kanye West, who collected little more than 60,000 votes, which was less than one-tenth of 1% of ballots cast.
Nor was it Donald Trump, who lost the White House to challenger Joe Biden, according to an Associated Press projection Saturday. Our litigious and conspiratorial president is fighting the results in court. He actually did much better than expected, especially in Wisconsin.
Which brings us to the polls: We can say with great confidence — and with a margin of error of plus or minus 0% — that political polling lost the 2020 election in a landslide. In the category of “Worst Performance in a Supporting Role” during the fall campaign, pollsters easily earned the dishonor.
In fairness, most polls pegged Biden to win, and the Democratic nominee appears to have squeaked out victory. But a slew of pre-election surveys gave Biden large leads in several states that never materialized.
For example, an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Oct. 28 had Biden up 17 percentage points in Wisconsin, which he won by only half of a point. The New York Times/Siena College poll on Nov. 2 claimed Biden had an 11-point lead.
Even the highly respected and data-driven website FiveThirtyEight gave Biden an advantage of more than 8 points, as it averaged polls from across the country on election eve.
The Polling Industrial Complex was way off — again — just four years after predicting Hillary Clinton was comfortably ahead. That’s not just annoying or misleading. It could alter who wins. Biden might have spent more time and resources in Wisconsin, rather than bothering with Texas, if he had known Wisconsin was so tight. Some voters might have backed Biden to be on the winning side, thinking he was way ahead. Others might have skipped voting, assuming their vote didn’t matter because of a blowout.
Maybe it’s time for a poll on whether anybody is going to pay attention to polls anymore. They need to get better, or we need to ignore them.
No hack, lots of hype
Other losers in this election were Vladimir Putin and the Russians, who failed to hack our elections, which they’ve been trying to do for years. The loser label also applies to paranoid people who hoarded ammunition leading up to Election Day. Voting didn’t produce any widespread violence, as so many cable TV talking heads had hyped.
A very big loser was partisan gerrymandering. Eleven counties and three municipalities held advisory referendums asking voters if the Legislature should stop drawing legislative and congressional maps for political advantage. In every county and community that sought the public’s advice, voters overwhelmingly supported a nonpartisan system for fair maps following the 2020 census.
The Republican-run Legislature also failed to secure a supermajority of seats Tuesday. That means Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can veto any politically skewed maps that lawmakers send him, which is reassuring. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and freshly minted Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, should agree to a neutral process that’s similar to Iowa’s good-government model.
Even Florida was smooth
The biggest winner this election wasn’t Biden, even if he is sworn in on Inauguration Day with a substantial lead in the Electoral College.
The real champion is democracy itself. Voter turnout was huge on Tuesday — and during a pandemic, no less. About 80% of voting-age adults in Dane County cast ballots, and 75% in Madison did. Wisconsin’s turnout was around 72%. Few problems occurred at the polls. Even Florida, which notoriously hung up the 2000 election, ran smoothly.
Absentee balloting was another winner. It allowed people to vote safely, away from the potential spread of the coronavirus. And because more than half of voters cast ballots by mail or early in person, fewer lines formed at polling places Tuesday.
Assuming his lead holds up in court, Biden’s pick for vice president, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will make history as our nation’s first female, first African American and first Asian American vice president. That’s a win for a more diverse country where everyone has opportunity. In Madison, voters elected the Legislature’s first Muslim representative, Samba Baldeh, and its first Asian America, Francesca Hong (though she needs to work on the “C” word, meaning civility). In southeastern Wisconsin, voters elected the Legislature’s first Republican senator who is Black — Julian Bradley of Franklin.
Schools and betting score
More winners are public schools. Across the state, 43 of 51 school referendums won approval, including in Madison. Our city’s high schools will get some much needed makeovers.
Recreational marijuana won ballot initiatives in New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota, making it legal. That means 15 states will now let adults smoke pot for enjoyment. Wisconsin would be wise to follow this trend. Already, neighboring Illinois and Michigan allow it. Legalizing and regulating possession of small amounts of marijuana would free up our police and courts to deal with serious crime. It also could bring in more revenue for the state budget during tough economic times.
The same goes for gambling on sports, which voters in Maryland, South Dakota and Louisiana approved Tuesday, bringing the total number of states that permit it to 21.
We wouldn’t recommend betting against the Packers, given Thursday night’s big win and the team’s 6-2 record. But lots of grownups are already placing wagers via the internet. The state might as well get a piece of the action to benefit taxpayers. And making it legal will protect consumers from nefarious bookies.
Who else won? We all did, because we just earned a well-deserved vacation from presidential campaigns. And if your candidate lost, don’t fret: 2024 will be here before you know it.
