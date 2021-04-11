Here is who really won and lost the spring election

The biggest winner in the spring election wasn’t Jill Underly, though she convincingly secured a four-year term as state superintendent of schools in Tuesday’s statewide vote.
Congratulations to Underly, whom we endorsed. She was the candidate backed by Wisconsin’s education establishment, including the teachers union. That’s who always wins this post, at least in modern times. So Underly’s double-digit victory over Deborah Kerr wasn’t a surprise, especially given her enormous advantage in campaign cash.
What was unexpected and impressive was Charles Myadze’s victory over Ald. Rebecca Kemble on Madison’s North Side, which was part of a broader trend. Myadze was one of 12 people of color to win posts on the City Council last Tuesday, including seven in 11 competitive races. This includes Nikki Conklin, a Black single mother, who defeated 16-year Ald. Paul Skidmore.
So the biggest winner in Tuesday’s election was diversity in local representation. The Madison City Council will now have a dozen people of color on its 20-member council. That’s 60% — a majority of minority representation — and three times as much diversity as Madison’s overall population.
This leads to the biggest loser in the spring election: Madison’s advisory referendum on a full-time City Council. Voters soundly rejected, by double digits, this misguided attempt to turn Madison’s part-time City Council from citizen servants into full-time professional politicians with five times the pay and longer terms.
Supporters of paying council members even more than state lawmakers claimed the move was necessary to encourage diverse leadership. The claim was that part-time positions unfairly make it difficult for people of color to seek and win public office.
Tuesday’s election proved that wrong — again — and this time in spectacular fashion. The City Council should respect the public’s wishes and stop trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.
Who else won and lost in last week’s election?
Public health was a winner. Unlike elections last year during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this one seemed routine. People voted using absentee ballots or wore masks to the polls and stayed several feet apart out of habit. Democracy can safely continue no matter what the virus does.
Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, was technically a winner of the District 13 seat in the state Senate over Democrat Melissa Winker. But Jagler barely won a majority of votes — 52% — in what had long been a cakewalk for Republican candidates. Moreover, the state Republican Party of Wisconsin embarrassed itself and Jagler by mailing out flyers suggesting the State Journal had endorsed Jagler’s campaign, even though we hadn’t. Jagler kept his head down, refusing to address the mess while dodging public forums, yet he squeaked out a victory anyway. No wonder Jagler has opposed drawing fair legislative maps following the census. A fair process could cost him his seat.
Money was a winner in the statewide race for state superintendent. Underly outraised Kerr 14-1 in February and March, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. On top of that, outside groups spent more than $1 million, with Underly enjoying a 5-1 advantage. Jagler had more money than Winker, including from outside groups.
But campaign cash was a loser in Madison races. Alds. Skidmore and Kemble both raised more than their opponents, yet they lost to Conklin and Myadze, respectively. South Side activist and challenger Brandi Grayson spent more on her campaign than council President Sheri Carter, yet Carter easily prevailed.
One of the most disappointing losses Tuesday was the “nonpartisan” nature of the race for state superintendent of schools. Kerr called herself a Democrat who sometimes votes for Republicans. We liked the independent posture. But this race quickly devolved into just another partisan fight, with the Democratic Party showering Underly with $900,000, and the usual special interest groups taking sides along party lines. The final debate turned ugly with back-and-forth accusations. In a race that’s supposed to be about our children’s education, not politics, this one earned a low grade.