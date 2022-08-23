Help the helpers at the United Way

More than 14,000 calls for help with rent, gas, food, health care and more have poured into the United Way of Dane County’s 211 hotline this year.

That’s about 65 calls a day.

The volume is down slightly from the same time last year, but still considerably higher than before the pandemic struck.

So please help the United Way help others if you can. With the cost of necessities rising and COVID-19 still disrupting lives and the economy, many people continue to struggle.

The century-old United Way of Dane County is launching its annual fundraiser today from 4-6 p.m. at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond at Warner Park on the North Side. You can still register at go.madison.com/Register. Or just show up, organizers say, to enjoy free ballpark food and fun.

This will be the local United Way’s first in-person kickoff event in three years with information booths, games, prizes and surprise guests. If you can’t go, ask your employer if you can steer a United Way donation through the company. Or you can give on your own at go.madison.com/UnitedWay.

The United Way of Dane County’s 211 hotline has made 3,290 referrals for housing and shelter through July, according to data released this week. More callers than ever need help paying rent, United Way officials say. Housing concerns have topped requests for food for the first time.

An additional 2,583 referrals were for health care and 1,737 for food. Other hardships in recent months include addiction, transportation and utility bills. The hotline is a good way to gauge pressing needs in and around Madison.

Callers to 211 can reach a live person 24 hours a day for access to health and human service programs and organizations. The 211 system works across the state, connecting people to resources in their area.

Jeff Keebler, president and CEO of Madison Gas and Electric, is leading this year’s fundraising campaign for the United Way of Dane County. Thanks to its data-driven approach, the local United Way “can see where the needs are,” Keebler said.

The group’s fundraising goal for 2022 is $18.4 million. More than 20,000 individuals and 500 businesses provided $18.1 million last year. Most of the money goes in a coordinated way to 850 nonprofits, including 112 programs and 52 local agencies.

Besides financial donations, thousands of Dane County residents volunteer to tutor children, clean and paint empty apartments for the homeless, build playgrounds and more. You can learn about volunteer opportunities today at the Duck Pond, 2920 N. Sherman Ave., or at go.madison.com/Volunteer. Today’s kickoff event includes a diaper drive and the distribution of paper products.

Helping young families get off to strong starts in life will produce good citizens and the leaders of the future. The United Way of Dane County has a proven record of success. Please help this noble organization continue to make our city and region better for everyone.

