Help Madison feel more like home — for everyone

Madison doesn’t feel like home to many of its Black residents — even some who have lived here their whole lives.

That’s the sad and troubling conclusion from hundreds of interviews by and of African Americans across the city in recent years.

And it’s a big reason Black leaders want to build a $38 million cultural center in the historic Black neighborhood along South Park Street on the South Side. They want to affirm, inspire and advance Black people in Madison and beyond, while keeping and attracting more young talent of color.

The effort — which has raised more than $10 million so far — deserves strong and broad community support, including from the business community. Organizers are applying for $6 million in federal tax credits, which means the project is already approaching half way to its fundraising goal.

Keep going. And keep giving.

The Rev. Alex Gee, lead pastor of Fountain of Life Church and founder of the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership and Development, explained the need for the center to the State Journal editorial board recently. Imagine, he said, if you visited your mother’s home, and you weren’t in any of the family pictures on the wall. You saw images of your siblings’ smiling faces. But none of you.

Uploaded Photos GEE

That’s how many Black people feel in Madison, Gee said, based on his group’s research, and it’s hurting the city far beyond the Black community if people who can contribute great things don’t want to stay and thrive here.

While Madison is routinely ranked as one of the best places to live in America, it also suffers from some of the worst disparities along racial lines for arrests, incarceration, education, employment, health and poverty.

Madison touts itself as a place where everyone can succeed, but far too many Black people struggle.

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture can help change the narrative and expectations from what’s going wrong to how things can and will go right.

Gee and others envision The Center as a cultural hub to celebrate and encourage Black Madisonians of all ages, while explaining their stories to others. The 65,000-square-foot, three-level building near the high-profile corner of South Park and the Beltline will include meeting space, studios, theaters and a professional lounge for conferences, social gatherings and visits from national leaders and speakers.

The Center, to be constructed on several acres in the 700 block of West Badger Road, will seek to develop young leaders, to connect younger and older generations, to explore the past, exhibit art and build excitement for the future.

The Center will be a prominent landmark — inspired, designed and led by Black people with its first 300 donations coming from the Black community. With additional support from across greater Madison, organizers hope to break ground at the end of this year and open in 2023.

To make a contribution, go to www.theblackcenter.org/donate.

Other cities have cultural centers that pull their Black communities together. Milwaukee, for example, has the Bader Foundation, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation headquarters, the ThriveOn King project and an expanding Black Holocaust Museum.

Madison needs more places to welcome and engage people of all cultures. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture will help broaden the city’s appeal, especially among people of color who want to know that they belong here — that this is their home.

The center won’t close every gap in achievement or health. But it will move Madison closer to becoming the dynamic city it aspires to be.

Please give to this worthy effort if you can. Madison must be more inclusive and fun for everyone to succeed as a modern city.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JANINE GESKE SUSAN SCHMITZ WAYNE STRONG