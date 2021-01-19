Help Biden unify, heal our nation

That's the kind of collegiality we need from our elected leaders during these challenging times. We hope Pence's diplomacy signals a return to normalcy for the Republican Party that spent four years drifting far from its principles in the service of Trump's whims.

Elections have consequences, winning candidates are fond of saying. But elections also offer a chance to reset our priorities and renew our democracy.

Biden's most pressing task will be putting the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. At the same time, the U.S. Senate must deal swiftly with its impeachment trial of Trump, who incited the Jan. 6 attack. The new administration can't afford to be distracted from its many challenges. Biden's strong goals include administering 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and reopening most schools in his first 100 days.

America must "build back better," as Biden has proclaimed. His campaign theme strives to bring back jobs and the economy, which is imperative. Yet it doubles as a strong message for our nation's system of government. Democracy must be strengthened here in America and encouraged around the globe.