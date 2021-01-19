Help Biden unify, heal our nation

America has proven the strength of its democracy for nearly 245 years, as power has shifted peacefully from one leader to another.
Now it's time to show the world -- following the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6 -- that our nation is still a beacon of hope and freedom, where fair elections settle our differences, not violence.
On Wednesday we celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden, who becomes the 46th president of the United States. Biden was duly elected, and it's shameful that President Donald Trump won't acknowledge that fact. Not since the incredibly close and contested election of 2000 and, before that, the Civil Rights and Civil War eras, has such division surrounded our democratic process.
Trump is the first president in more than 150 years to skip the swearing in of his successor Wednesday. This norm-shattering rejection of American tradition comes just two weeks after a mob of Trump supporters raided the Capitol, trying to overturn Biden's election victory by force. Five people died. More than 100 have been arrested.
In the wake of that shocking riot and the prosecution of its instigators, our nation must strive to reconcile and heal. Now is the time to pull together around common beliefs, not strain over our differences. We all have a role to play in dialing back the partisan rancor.
Biden won the White House with a message of unity, and that's what he plans to emphasize in Wednesday's inaugural address. Biden has pledged to work toward solutions in the sensible center of American politics, where most people can agree on a solid path forward. That's welcome and reassuring.
Many statesmen plan to attend Wednesday's transition of power that recognizes the will of the people. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be on hand as Biden takes the oath of office. Jimmy Carter, at 96, has sent best wishes from his Georgia home.
Significantly, Vice President Mike Pence will be there, which Biden has called an honor.
That's the kind of collegiality we need from our elected leaders during these challenging times. We hope Pence's diplomacy signals a return to normalcy for the Republican Party that spent four years drifting far from its principles in the service of Trump's whims.
Elections have consequences, winning candidates are fond of saying. But elections also offer a chance to reset our priorities and renew our democracy.
Biden's most pressing task will be putting the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. At the same time, the U.S. Senate must deal swiftly with its impeachment trial of Trump, who incited the Jan. 6 attack. The new administration can't afford to be distracted from its many challenges. Biden's strong goals include administering 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and reopening most schools in his first 100 days.
America must "build back better," as Biden has proclaimed. His campaign theme strives to bring back jobs and the economy, which is imperative. Yet it doubles as a strong message for our nation's system of government. Democracy must be strengthened here in America and encouraged around the globe.
Biden has pledged to be a president for all Americans, not just the half who voted for him. Here in Wisconsin, that includes 1.63 million people who supported Biden, and 1.61 million who favored Trump.