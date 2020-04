Help beat the coronavirus: Jump around!

They were inspired by the people in Italy who sang from balconies during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic there. But they wanted to do something with a Wisconsin flair. After twice doing the “Jump Around” in their neighborhood after the governor placed limits on public movements, the Lahtis and Thomsons were featured in a PBS Wisconsin story that drew attention online. That convinced Lahti and Thomson to start a Facebook group and announce the first Saturday “Jump Around” for April 4. Within 5 or 10 minutes, their post had about 7,000 likes. Lahti called a couple of local radio stations to see if they would play the song at the same time, and now everyone can jump together outside their homes, no matter where they live.