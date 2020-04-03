Hard to find an independent judge in Wisconsin's high court race

Neither candidate in what’s supposed to be a nonpartisan race for Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday shows even flashes of independence from partisan politics.
That’s why the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board will not endorse in this statewide contest.
Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and challenger Judge Jill Karofsky are professional, smart, experienced, good people. Our editorial board interviewed both in person, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of Wisconsin.
Neither candidate could cite a single case where they had ruled against their perceived political interests.
Justice Kelly, who calls himself a judicial conservative, is from the Republican stronghold of Waukesha County. He was appointed to the high court in 2016 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Before that, Kelly helped the GOP advance partisan causes, such as gerrymandered voting districts. Rather than keeping his personal views to himself shortly before joining the high court, Kelly wrote a conservative blog praising Walker’s union restrictions and criticizing the “socialism/same-sex marriage/recreational marijuana/tax increase crowd.” That doesn’t sound very judicial.
Kelly’s worst moment during this campaign was holding a fundraiser at a firing range the day after a mass shooting at a Milwaukee brewery. That didn’t show good judgment. His campaign had posted a picture of him on social media holding a semiautomatic weapon to appeal to gun groups and suggest he’ll rule in their favor.
Karofsky calls liberal Dane County home, where she’s worked as a prosecutor and now a circuit court judge. She aggressively faults Kelly for his partisan ties, calling him “corrupt” and suggesting he’s “for sale,” which he calls “slander.” She faults Kelly for being endorsed by Republican President Donald Trump, and for locating his campaign office in the headquarters of the state Republican Party, which are cozy accommodations indeed.
But Karofsky has received even more financial backing than Kelly from special interests, including unions and liberal groups. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin alone has showered her campaign with $1.3 million of support (compared to Kelly’s $65,000 from the state GOP in recent weeks).
Before the pandemic canceled most campaign appearances, Karofsky refused to rule out rallies with top Democrats. Bernie Sanders endorsed Karofsky this week. More broadly and for years, Karofsky has said she will pursue social justice causes and stop “corporate polluters.” We want our Supreme Court justices to settle fights, based on the law. They shouldn’t become active participants in the disputes they’re supposed to referee.
Karofsky is more committed to judicial transparency, which we appreciate. She wants to reopen the high court’s administrative meetings to the public. Kelly voted with the court’s conservative majority to close them. Karofsky wants to tighten Wisconsin’s anything-goes recusal rule, in which justices can decide for themselves if they should leave a case because of a conflict of interest.
But her provocative slams on Kelly, and by extension other justices, don’t bode well for court collegiality, which has been in short supply. The conservative-leaning majority has criticized Karofsky’s “reckless rhetoric.” Many of Karofsky’s attacks come off as hypocritical and more like a politician than a judge.
So where does that leave voters? With two very partisan candidates seeking what’s supposed to be an independent post. The judicial branch of our government should be distinct from the legislative and executive branches. But big-money, partisan-fueled judicial elections are turning our best judges into the worst of politicians.
Past candidates for high court have won our endorsement by trying much harder to stay above the fray of politics. Karofsky and Kelly failed that test.
