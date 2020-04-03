Hard to find an independent judge in Wisconsin's high court race

Kelly’s worst moment during this campaign was holding a fundraiser at a firing range the day after a mass shooting at a Milwaukee brewery. That didn’t show good judgment. His campaign had posted a picture of him on social media holding a semiautomatic weapon to appeal to gun groups and suggest he’ll rule in their favor.

Karofsky calls liberal Dane County home, where she’s worked as a prosecutor and now a circuit court judge. She aggressively faults Kelly for his partisan ties, calling him “corrupt” and suggesting he’s “for sale,” which he calls “slander.” She faults Kelly for being endorsed by Republican President Donald Trump, and for locating his campaign office in the headquarters of the state Republican Party, which are cozy accommodations indeed.

But Karofsky has received even more financial backing than Kelly from special interests, including unions and liberal groups. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin alone has showered her campaign with $1.3 million of support (compared to Kelly’s $65,000 from the state GOP in recent weeks).