Hans Christian Heg kept the joy of Christmas alive

The soldiers missed their families and were homesick. A nearby group of Union soldiers from Ohio “gathered about the camp fires during the evening hours with abortive attempts at merriment, soon to be given up, and then to talk in whispers of friends and family and home,” Col. Charles Manderson of Ohio wrote at the time .

“I have just returned from the party,” Heg wrote to his wife later that night. “We had a nice little time. The best fun was got up by me, getting one of the boys dressed up in women’s clothes, and coming into the house just as if I had a lady on my arm. Dr. Himoe (the brigade surgeon) also had the same kind of a woman with him, and we kept the house roaring for a good long time. The boys — including myself — have had a jolly Christmas Eve. It does not seem to make much difference, even if there is a prospect of fighting soon. The men are in good spirits — and as jolly as ever.”