Hallelujah! But why are we waiting until June 2 to ditch masks in Dane County?

Here is how we envisioned celebrating the end of the mask mandate throughout Madison and Dane County:
We’d hear the joyous news, rip off our masks and toss them in the air like high schoolers launching their caps to the sky at graduation. Maybe we’d even burn those annoying (if lifesaving) stretchy face coverings that have pulled on our ears, nose and chin for 10 months and counting. Free at last!
It didn’t quite go that way. Here is how we reacted Tuesday, when Public Health Madison and Dane County (our awkwardly named and ever-cautious local health agency) announced masks would no longer be required in most settings — but not until June 2:
We smiled behind our face coverings. We were pleased but remained calm. Some of us who lean toward sarcasm offered a slow clap.
Really? Two more weeks? What are we waiting for? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the epitome of science — recommended dropping face coverings for vaccinated people in most settings last week, and officials in several states quickly followed that advice.
Madison and Dane County health authorities said the delay here will allow more young people to get vaccinated. Children 12 to 15 just became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine last week.
But young people don’t go to most office buildings, where we’ll still be required to strap on masks until June 2. Nor do they populate taverns, spas and many other small businesses catering to adults. Young people are least likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19. So sticking with all of the county’s restrictions — which go well beyond the CDC’s guidelines — is excessive.
Lives are still at stake if you’re unvaccinated or in a high-risk group, but so are livelihoods. Many businesses and jobs have barely survived the pandemic, and some are gone.
All that said, we’re almost back to normal, and it feels great. Madison and Dane County have long favored heavier regulation. We’re used to that. And to be fair, that’s a big reason our county ranks No. 1 in the nation for vaccination among large counties. People here tend to follow the rules, however numerous, because we want a safe, clean and wonderful community.
It’s hard to argue too much with the results: Madison is routinely named one of the best places to live, and our region has been the state’s engine for population and job growth.
The number of COVID cases is falling, and lots of parents are vaccinating their teens. Keep going. While the CDC has dropped its mask recommendation in most settings, it continues to recommend face coverings at K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year.
So get your shots for yourself and your kids if you haven’t already. This only works if we all do our part.
Then count down the days until even Madison and Dane County are mask-free in most places. Get ready to hoot and holler June 2. This just might be the best summer ever.