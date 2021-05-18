Hallelujah! But why are we waiting until June 2 to ditch masks in Dane County?

Madison and Dane County health authorities said the delay here will allow more young people to get vaccinated. Children 12 to 15 just became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine last week.

But young people don’t go to most office buildings, where we’ll still be required to strap on masks until June 2. Nor do they populate taverns, spas and many other small businesses catering to adults. Young people are least likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19. So sticking with all of the county’s restrictions — which go well beyond the CDC’s guidelines — is excessive.

Lives are still at stake if you’re unvaccinated or in a high-risk group, but so are livelihoods. Many businesses and jobs have barely survived the pandemic, and some are gone.