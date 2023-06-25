Justice Brian Hagedorn definitely should not resign from the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as one of his colleagues, Justice Rebecca Bradley, wildly suggested after failing to get her way on a recent case.

Hagedorn stands out on the sharply divided seven-member court for his judicial independence. He doesn’t neatly align with partisan political interests on high-profile cases.

The court needs more Justice Hagedorns, not fewer. It also needs more decorum, something Bradley has violated in personally attacking Hagedorn when he deviates from the rest of the court’s conservative majority.

Bradley recently wrote an insulting dissent to a politically charged court decision that Hagedorn concurred in with the court’s three liberal-leaning justices. In a fairly routine decision, Hagedorn and the three others denied a motion to bypass the court of appeals in a case involving the Madison School District and how it handles gender identity.

A parent had challenged the Madison district’s policy of letting students determine their names and pronouns independently of parents. A Dane County judge dismissed the case without ruling on its merits. Instead, he determined the parent didn’t have standing in court because no evidence suggests her child might be transgender. “She fails to show why she anticipates that the district’s policies will cause even a trifling individual injury,” Judge Frank Remington wrote.

The parent asked the Supreme Court to take the case, bypassing the appeals process, which the conservative-leaning Hagedorn and the three liberal-aligned justices denied.

“The question before us is whether this case demands our intervention on an expedited basis,” Hagedorn wrote. “It is my judgment ... that the normal litigation process is the best path forward.”

That made good sense. Yet in Bradley’s June 14 dissent, she suggested Hagedorn and the others in the majority decision should resign if they can’t work “in defense of people’s liberty.” She also claimed Hagedorn “fundamentally misunderstands the judicial role.”

Actually, Hagedorn seems to grasp the high court’s deliberative and restrained mission far better than Bradley. Based on her voting record in high-profile cases, she’s the one who conveniently interprets the law to favor her political supporters, not Hagedorn.

Moreover, Bradley doesn’t bolster any claim to judicial independence by kicking off her legal diatribe with an odd and elaborate attack on “fake news,” regurgitating former President Donald Trump’s tired dig on fact-based journalism when it doesn’t match his political rhetoric.

Bradley also accused Hagedorn in her dissent of latent sexism. Hagedorn did criticize three conservative women in his court writings. But he sided with the other three women in the majority opinion, undermining Bradley’s claim.

The ideological makeup of the court is about to shift. Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz, backed by $9 million in campaign spending by the Democratic Party, easily won her spring election, essentially flipping the court to a liberal majority. The conservative Annette Ziegler is likely to lose her post as chief justice, and Bradley may no longer be able to draft majority opinions.

Bradley and her fellow conservatives will have far less power over cases in the near future, which could explain why they tried to move this one so fast now.

Hagedorn’s traditional and steady approach to the law is far better for the general public than playing favorites with cases based on personal or political preferences.

Hagedorn highlights a “veritable explosion of emergency actions and requests that the normal process be short-circuited” in recent years on the high court. Since he joined the court in August 2019, he writes, it has ruled on 39 requests to speed cases in similar situations. It granted 11 of those. In the dozen years before that, he noted, the high court ruled on 56 such petitions, granting only three.

“There is simply no precedent,” he convincingly contends.

Bradley responds that the uptick is because the world “has been in a state of chaos for three years.” We hope that’s not a veiled political swipe at President Joe Biden’s first three years in the White House, given the way Bradley parrots the disruptive Trump at the outset of her dissent.

Hagedorn is a socially conservative guy who approaches each case with some independence, as nonpartisan judges are supposed to. Bradley is an ideologue who grandstands for her political pals.

Wisconsin should happily keep Hagedorn and dismiss Bradley’s vindictive suggestion that Hagedorn needs to go.