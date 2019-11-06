Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON SNOWFALL TO IMPACT MORNING AND AFTERNOON COMMUTES... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO FALL ACROSS MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. THE SNOW MAY BE MIXED WITH A LITTLE LIGHT RAIN OR DRIZZLE IN THE FAR SOUTH, TOWARD THE ILLINOIS BORDER. OTHERWISE, SNOWFALL OF GENERALLY 3 TO 5 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IS EXPECTED, WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL EXPECTED THIS MORNING. THE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY WILL CAUSE DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS THIS MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&