Weather Alert

...MORE SNOW SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSPREAD SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING AND GRADUALLY DIMINISH TONIGHT. MODERATE SNOWFALL WILL OCCUR THIS MORNING OVER SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN. PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOW ARE EXPECTED OVER FAR EASTERN WISCONSIN FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING DUE TO LAKE ENHANCED SNOW. LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL THEN CONTINUE OVERNIGHT AND POSSIBLY INTO MONDAY MORNING OVER FAR EASTERN WISCONSIN. ANY LINGERING SNOW SHOULD END BY LATE MONDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE OVER SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN AND TOWARD THE ILLINOIS BORDER. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY. PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOW EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY THIS MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&