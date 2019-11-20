To hear Gov. Tony Evers tell it, he doesn’t email much.
“If I do one email a day, that’s an extraordinary day,” Evers told a Milwaukee news reporter recently.
Amanda St. Hilaire, a reporter for WITI-TV (Ch. 6), wanted to know why her open records request for a single day of the Democratic governor’s emails hadn’t been granted.
“We’ll work on it,” Evers told St. Hilaire of Fox 6.
“So you think the public should be able to see one day of your emails?” St. Hilaire asked.
“Yeah,” Evers replied. “It’s pretty boring.”
Maybe that’s true. But the public still doesn’t know because, as of Tuesday, Evers’ office hadn’t complied with St. Hilaire’s simple request.
Gov. Evers should quickly release the electronic messages St. Hilaire wants. He touted himself as a transparent leader during his successful bid for the governor’s job last year. He should live up to that promise.
Instead, his office is defying Wisconsin’s open records law, which presumes that all government documents are open to public inspection, with few exceptions. The open records law helps keep government honest and protects taxpayer money. It also helps voters hold their elected officials accountable.
Open records advocates are blasting the Evers administration for failing to champion principles of open government.
St. Hilaire, as a routine “spot check” of the governor’s communications, initially asked for several weeks of Evers’ and his chief of staff’s emails. After the governor’s office contended that was too broad, the reporter narrowed her inquiry to just one day of only the emails the governor sent and received.
Evers’ staff still refuses to budge. Erin Deeley, an assistant legal counsel for Evers, claims St. Hilarie must provide the subject matter of any emails she wants to see.
But if that’s the case, Wisconsin’s open records law devolves into a guessing game. How does anyone know what the subject of Evers’ emails will be on any given day? That’s why the request was made in the first place — to find out.
“Wisconsin taxpayers should not be asked to pay the salary of a state employee to work exclusively on an insufficiently specific request for weeks, to the detriment of all other requests, and job responsibilities,” Deeley wrote.
OUR VIEW: Neither the press nor public officials can be muzzled in a free society
If the governor’s office can’t provide a single day of emails without being terribly burdened, Evers needs to hire better staff. Moreover, responding to public requests for public information is part of the job when you work for government. It shouldn’t be viewed as an optional annoyance.
St. Hilaire works for Fox, a TV network Democrats often view with suspicion. But the open records law doesn’t allow politicians to hide documents based on who is asking for them. St. Hilaire has sent similar requests to other politicians, who have complied.
The governor should stop stalling and hand over the emails. They might be boring. They definitely should be public.
