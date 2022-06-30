GOP power grab aimed at Wisconsin's election system should strike out

Imagine a big game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the rival St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central division.

Would you be comfortable, as a Brewers fan, if Major League Baseball let the public pick the umpires? What if the fans at Busch Stadium in St. Louis elected a diehard Cardinals’ fan — or even a player from the Cardinals’ bench — to call balls and strikes?

Of course you would object. You’d understandably fear that close calls — and some that weren’t so close — would unfairly go the Cardinals’ way.

That’s essentially what some Republicans are trying to do with Wisconsin’s election system. They want to elect one of their own teammates to run the do-nothing secretary of state’s office this fall — and then empower that loyalist with sweeping authority to oversee elections.

Some Democrats have sought to do the same thing in the past.

It’s a big mistake. Wisconsin shouldn’t let one political party or the other meddle with voting results. Wisconsin deserves neutral election administration so the will of the people is followed.

That’s why the Legislature, with overwhelming bipartisan support, created the nonpartisan and independent Government Accountability Board in 2007. Retired judges who were insulated from politics as much as possible enforced election laws and oversaw a trained, nonpartisan staff to direct and advise local election clerks.

The system worked well for a decade. But much like star athletes who hate being called out on a third strike, Republicans who controlled the statehouse under former Gov. Scott Walker got mad when the GAB didn’t make every decision in the GOP’s favor. So Walker and his party dismantled the GAB in 2016, reverting it to the politically balanced yet awkward and often indecisive model of the old state Elections Board, which today is called the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The commission is controlled by half Republican appointees and half Democratic appointees. That means the board has to find consensus to make decisions. Or, as happened 32 times during the 2020 elections, it deadlocks on 3-3 votes, leaving local elections clerks confused about how to proceed.

It’s hardly ideal. Yet at least the current Elections Commission doesn’t make it easy for one political party to undermine our democracy for nefarious advantage.

That could change. Some Republicans hope to elect one of their own — state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, or some other GOP teammate — to become secretary of state this fall. Loudenbeck and other challengers in the Aug. 9 primary are campaigning to take over election administration.

Playing defense, Democrats are trying to hold the office with one of their candidates — either incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette, who is a former state senator, or Alexia Sabor, who chairs the Democratic Party of Dane County.

Neither a Republican nor a Democrat who participates in partisan elections should be running those very elections. It’s a conflict of interest that could allow a single person to decide who wins based on technicalities or conspiracy theories.

Loudenbeck and others claim electing a top election administrator will empower voters. But what if voters want to throw the secretary of state out of office, and the secretary of state decides some of the votes against her don’t count? Then she’s still in office, despite the wishes of the people.

The best way to keep our elections fair is to separate the candidates and their partisan pals from counting and confirming ballots. Lawmakers can still write the laws, just as Major League Baseball teams help determine the rules of their game. But they shouldn’t — and don’t — get to call balls and strikes. That’s left to neutral umpires who are trained to be professional and dispassionate.

The secretary of state’s office appropriately lost its election duties in 1974 amid a wave of good-government reforms during the Watergate era. It does little more today than stamp some documents with the state seal, which can easily be reassigned to another state agency.

Rather than empowering a partisan secretary of state to meddle with voting, Wisconsin should eliminate this diluted and outdated job that wastes taxpayer money.