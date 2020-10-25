Good to see solid funding for Madison police

Only in big-spending Madison could a 2.5% budget increase — about twice the rate of inflation — be considered “austerity.”

Yet taxpayers during tough times should appreciate that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s $349 million city budget for 2021 includes the smallest property tax hike in at least 15 years — about $37 to $2,723 for the owner of an average home assessed at $315,000. That’s a modest 1.4% increase.

More significant and appreciated is that progressive Madison is not defunding its police, as some protesters have demanded following the brutal killing of an unarmed black man in Minnesota. The Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death are going to trial, with Officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder for pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes.