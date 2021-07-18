Good start toward a grand promenade on State Street

In a welcome change, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway unveiled plans last week to “likely” remove city buses from the lower half of State Street in Downtown Madison.
Doing so would make way for a true pedestrian mall with cafes, public art, live music, trees, kiosks and fun events — without any motorized vehicle traffic. The street is already off-limits to most cars and trucks, but not buses.
The mayor’s announcement represents significant progress toward the dream of a grand promenade on State Street, similar to popular Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado. Removing buses from State Street has been talked about for more than two decades. It’s finally time to act.
The city should start to plan now for redesigning the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of State Street into a public park without curbs and all that concrete for buses.
Unfortunately, the mayor is sticking to her demands to keep buses on the top half of State Street — the 100, 200 and 300 blocks — with two new big and imposing stations. Each of the stations could cost around $300,000 and block views of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in the 200 block of State, and local businesses in the 300 block.
At a minimum, the stations need to move off State and around the corners to Gorham and Johnson streets. That way, the option of creating a grand promenade the entire length of State Street is preserved for the future. If the stations go on State Street, extending a true pedestrian mall from lively Library Mall on the UW-Madison campus all six blocks to the state Capitol would be much more difficult for decades. That’s because the expensive stations, though smaller than originally proposed, would still have 50-foot platforms in addition to long ramps. The large stations could lock the bus routes into place.
Bus rapid transit is a great idea to improve Madison’s public transit system. And to her credit, Rhodes-Conway has secured $80 million from the federal government to help pay for an east-west route across the city. The more direct route with dedicated lanes will be serviced by modern, higher-capacity buses and inviting stations that should attract additional riders while reducing car traffic on the crowded Madison Isthmus.
But the new buses don’t have to — and shouldn’t — lumber down State Street, taking up lots of space that would be better used by more people as a destination public park. The buses should run on cross streets to State Street instead. That way, they can conveniently pick up passengers at the same corners as proposed now, but just around those corners and off State Street. A big development is proposed nearby anyway. The two new bus stations could be incorporated into those plans to create more space. Removing some parking spots for the buses would be easily justified, and sidewalks could be widened.
Buses are being rerouted around State Street all this weekend for Maxwell Street Days. They are rerouted dozens of times of year, so why not move them a bit off State Street permanently. Doing so would reduce confusion for riders and encourage more events and foot traffic on Madison’s signature shopping and entertainment district.
Public support for a grand promenade on State Street is swelling. For example, “Mad Lit,” a music series featuring artists and entrepreneurs of color, has been taking over the top of State Street every other Friday night this summer (with buses rerouted). The founder of Mad Lit loves the idea of a pedestrian mall. Similar events could be happening all the time if buses shifted a bit to accommodate the greater good for our city.
The mayor and her transportation leaders don’t want to slightly move the stations or the bus routes because, they say, doing so could delay construction of the bus rapid transit system. They claim an environmental study would have to restart from scratch, pushing back the project six months.
It’s better to get this done right than quickly. Moreover, the few blocks in question represent just a sliver of the bus rapid transit’s roughly 15-mile route. So transportation officials should be able to accommodate small changes without losing lots of work or time.
The mayor is a friend of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose agency controls federal funding. He’s not going to nitpick or renege on his agency’s funding commitments to Madison because of such a minor adjustment.
The pandemic, vandalism and looting in Downtown Madison hit State Street hard last year. Many stores boarded up their windows, and some went out of business. They also lost sales to shoppers who learned to buy more products online while stuck at home to avoid the virus.
State Street needs new energy to bring back the crowds and become stronger than ever. A true pedestrian mall and park will help make that happen, while creating a more exciting attraction for everybody to enjoy.
The mayor deserves credit for adjusting her plans in response to strong public support for a grand promenade on State Street. She needs to keep going so that a true pedestrian mall the entire length of the street is still possible.