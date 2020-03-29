Good job slowing the coronavirus in Wisconsin — but keep it up and double down

Traffic is light in Madison, even during the morning commute.

State Street and Downtown are barren.

Across Wisconsin, most people are staying in their homes to help slow the spread of the deadly pandemic.

It’s eerie and bizarre. It’s also impressive and imperative.

Keep it up, everybody. Continue to fight the novel coronavirus by sheltering in place, maintaining your distance when you have to go out, and washing your hands a lot, especially before eating.