Give pedestrian mall a try this summer on State Street

People here generally know how to get to State Street and where to park. All that’s needed for this summer is the removal of buses from the 400 to 600 blocks from Friday evenings through Sundays. Instead of looking to the past and outdated examples from cities that aren’t like Madison, city officials should look to the future. Paris is expanding its pedestrian malls, for example.

In an article last week, Governing magazine cited several attributes that make for successful pedestrian malls, including being in a college town, having substantial tourists and Downtown residents, being near a body of water, and offering easy access by car or transit. Sound familiar? Madison checks every box.

Some stores, bars and restaurants on State Street need supplies delivered to their front doors. But that shouldn’t be a problem this summer because trucks could bring supplies on weekdays. And the street could still be open for limited deliveries on weekends, especially in the morning. Long term, a redesigned State Street with a mall could accommodate small deliveries with dollies. And for big shipments, trucks could potentially use the same path that the firetrucks would use in an emergency.

Critics worry loitering and police problems could increase.