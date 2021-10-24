Give it up, Gableman

Gableman claims he’s acting impartially in search of the truth so Wisconsin voters can be confident their elections are fair.

But only a week after Gableman was named special counsel, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Gableman had claimed the election was stolen back in November during a speech to Trump supporters in Milwaukee.

So much for being a neutral arbiter.

Doubling down on partisan bias, Gableman hired a former Trump White House attorney to help him with his probe. The attorney, Andrew Kloster, had similarly claimed without evidence that the election was stolen.

So much for letting the evidence lead to a conclusion. Gableman and Kloster have flipped the script, searching for anything to back up their long-held and unsubstantiated accusations. Gableman has even suggested that local elections officials must show they didn’t do anything wrong. So much for innocent until proven guilty.