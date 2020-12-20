Giannis Antetokounmpo transcends sports, is just the gift Milwaukee needed

That’s a lot of money. But Giannis — no last name required to identify this guy — will fill the Fiserv Forum night after night. And he just might make Milwaukee and Wisconsin world champions again.

That’s a good feeling to have, especially now, in the throes of a pandemic that has hit Milwaukee harder than most places. In a study of the nation’s 100 largest cities released last week, Milwaukee ranked as the 37th most financially distressed during COVID-19. Madison, by comparison, was 98th.

More important than his incredible stats, Giannis is a strong role model, humble star, good citizen and the best ambassador Milwaukee could have.

“This is my home, this is my city,” he wrote on social media platforms Tuesday: “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count.”