Giannis Antetokounmpo transcends sports, is just the gift Milwaukee needed

The pandemic has hit Wisconsin’s largest city especially hard.
Milwaukee lost the Democratic National Convention to COVID-19, including some 50,000 visitors, $200 million in business and the national spotlight.
Milwaukee had to cancel Summerfest, its more than weeklong music festival on the lakefront.
The playoff-bound Milwaukee Brewers played to an empty Miller Park, while the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks had to finish their stalled season in the NBA’s Florida “bubble.”
Worse than the financial hit and missed opportunities were all of the lost lives.
More than 850 people have died from COVID-19 in Milwaukee County this year, according to the state Department of Health Services. That’s six times as many deaths from the disease as in Dane County, even though Milwaukee is not even twice Dane’s size.
But the streak of bad news was finally benched last week.
On Monday, the first shipment of a vaccine to protect against COVID-19 arrived in Wisconsin, marking the beginning of the end of this terrible disease.
Then on Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo announced he’s staying in Milwaukee.
If you don’t follow pro basketball, you might not appreciate the significance of the “Greek Freak” emphatically calling “Cream City” his home. But the impact will be felt far beyond the world of sports. It’s a big win for all of Wisconsin, our economy and image around the globe.
Forty-five years ago, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar famously left Milwaukee for the Los Angeles Lakers. We understood why: He wanted a better shot at more championships and fame in a major cosmopolitan city.
But Antetokounmpo, drafted by the Bucks as an undervalued player from Greece in 2013, is staying put. Rather than trading his small-market team for a stacked lineup of superstars on one of the Coasts, the best young player on the planet — a two-time NBA MVP at just 26 years old — wants to win in the Midwest. He signed a five-year contract extension last week worth $228 million.
That’s a lot of money. But Giannis — no last name required to identify this guy — will fill the Fiserv Forum night after night. And he just might make Milwaukee and Wisconsin world champions again.
That’s a good feeling to have, especially now, in the throes of a pandemic that has hit Milwaukee harder than most places. In a study of the nation’s 100 largest cities released last week, Milwaukee ranked as the 37th most financially distressed during COVID-19. Madison, by comparison, was 98th.
More important than his incredible stats, Giannis is a strong role model, humble star, good citizen and the best ambassador Milwaukee could have.
“This is my home, this is my city,” he wrote on social media platforms Tuesday: “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count.”
Re-signing Antetokounmpo was never a slam dunk. Most of the sports world was sure he’d leave. Giannis could have avoided paying state income taxes at home games on his giant contract by going to Miami or Dallas. He could have gone Hollywood by signing with a West Coast team, or sought the bright lights of New York City.
Instead, he chose Milwaukee.
His commitment here is another sign of better days ahead, of more unity and pride when so often division and distrust have dominated our state and nation in recent years.
In fact, the Bucks even inspired cooperation at the state Capitol in Madison. Smart public servants — Republicans and Democrats — pulled together five years ago to ensure that the Fiserv Forum was built. That kept the Bucks in Milwaukee at a cost to state taxpayers that will easily be covered by the state income taxes the players will pay on their multimillion-dollar salaries.
And a big chuck of that will come from Giannis.
The Bucks have “Milwaukee” emblazoned on their uniforms. But they are Wisconsin’s team. We’ll be watching and rooting here in Madison and from across the state.
With Giannis at center court, anything is possible.