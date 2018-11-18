In the controversial photograph that’s now been shared around the world, it looks like Baraboo High School boys are raising their arms in a Nazi salute.
How obnoxious and wrong.
That was the strong reaction when someone anonymously posted the picture to social media last weekend, presenting it as an offensive gesture. Outrage spread fast and far. Even the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland criticized the image.
The picture is from a Baraboo photographer’s website. It was one of many pictures he said he made last spring during an informal pre-prom photo shoot of boys dressed in suits and ties, standing on the steps of the Sauk County Courthouse about 45 miles northwest of Madison.
If any of the boys in the picture were intending to flash a sign of Nazi hate, even as a bad joke, they must apologize. They should undergo a thorough review of the Holocaust, when Hitler ordered the murder of millions of Jews during World War II.
Unfortunately, hate speech and related violence appear on the rise today and attract more attention because of the internet, where anyone can post anything. So the swift and harsh reaction was understandable.
Look closer, though, at the Baraboo picture and you’ll see that some of the more than 50 boys don’t have their arms raised. They’re just smiling at the camera. Others appear to be waving, with arms bent — not straight and extended forward like a Nazi salute.
The photographer, Peter Gust, denies the picture is anything but young people waving to the camera — as he says he asked them to do — just before they left for prom. Gust told the Baraboo News Republic he was taking pictures of his son when other people asked him to take pictures for them because he is a professional photographer with a nice camera. Gust says he took a lot of pictures and asked the boys to “raise your hands and say goodbye.” Gust says the photo was based on pictures he’s taken at weddings of groomsmen waving.
Gust loaded the pictures to his photography website, where they appeared for months before someone downloaded one and posted it to social media — identifying it as a Nazi salute and setting off a firestorm.
The Baraboo School District says it’s investigating, which it definitely should. School officials must get to the bottom of what happened, and whether any of the boys had bad intentions, as one student who didn’t raise his arm has suggested. Baraboo police also are investigating threats to the safety of students and the school.
The good news is many people in Baraboo have responded to the troubling incident in positive ways. About 30 residents posed for a picture expressing love and peace on the steps of the courthouse. The district and community also have scheduled forums for “healing and learning.”
The public deserves to know the truth. And the sooner the school district concludes and releases its findings, the better.
Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce President Nancy Caflisch is right that, regardless of the boys’ intentions, the city needs to “own what happened” and “take this seriously.” She’s also right that Baraboo’s reaction to the controversy will say more about her community than the photograph can.