Get the youngest students back into Madison's schools

Black students in Madison are the most enthusiastic about returning to class. According to the district survey, 58% of Black students who responded said they want in-person instruction. That's nearly three times as many as the 21% of Black students who want to stay virtual. Their opinions deserve extra weight and attention, given the district's yawning achievement gaps along racial and economic lines. White and wealthier students are more likely to have the resources to help them succeed at online school, such as better technology or parents who can work from home.

Overall, 42% of the Madison students surveyed in grades 3-12 want in-person classes to resume, while 30% aren't sure and 28% want to stay virtual. (About a third of all students -- 6,279 -- responded to the survey.)

What about parents?

They're split. Yet any parent who wants to keep a child at home during the pandemic would still have that option -- even after in-person classes restarted.

The 59% of family households -- about 8,000 -- who responded to the Madison survey showed a slight preference for in-person class: 39% to 38%. The parents of elementary students were the most enthusiastic.