Get it done to help the homeless in Madison

Madison has found a promising site for building a modern homeless shelter after years of false starts and makeshift spaces.

The Madison City Council should be open-minded and try to make this work. For far too long, the city has gone without an effective response to helping desperate people get off the streets and into stable housing.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi made a strong bid last week for a new shelter on 2 acres at 1902 Bartillon Drive, just off Highway 51 and across from the main Madison Area Technical College campus on the Far East Side. Instead of an improvised building offering little more than food and beds, the new shelter will be built specifically for the purpose of steering homeless people to better lives, based on best practices in other cities. That could include help finding work, treatment for addictions, health care and access to low-cost housing options.

The Bartillon Drive site is along a major bus line, offering easy access to public transportation. The site has lots of space, allowing flexibility in design. The location also is buffered from residential neighborhoods, which should limit opposition.

The mayor sprung the site on City Council President Syed Abbas, who represents the area. Several of his colleagues were similarly surprised. That wasn’t a good way to build political support. Yet to his credit, Abbas is staying positive about the location. He had previously suggested other sites in his district, which was noble. Abbas also is right that the proposal is much better than putting a permanent shelter by East Towne Mall, though a homeless facility will temporarily be required there, under the mayor and county executive’s proposal.

Letting the homeless live in tents for months in Reindahl Park on the Far East Side was a big mistake during the past year. It wasn’t good for those staying in the elaborate encampment, nor for residential neighbors or youth sports teams. Because that park is near the mayor’s proposed site for a permanent homeless shelter, the city should make sure another impromptu campground doesn’t rekindle this summer. The homeless have much better options, including the tiny shelters the city recently and generously erected on the Far Southeast Side near a fire station.

The main knock on the mayor and county executive’s proposal is that it isn’t near Downtown, where homeless people tend to spend their days and often seek social services. The Beacon, for example, serves as a homeless day shelter at 615 E. Washington Ave, not far from the state Capitol.

But no site is perfect. And the Bartillon Drive proposal has a lot going for it. Moreover, the city and county have committed $9 million so far. A lot of details still need sorting out, including choosing architectural and engineering consultants, picking an operator and seeking community feedback. More money will be needed to do this right.

Yet this much is clear: A permanent and professionally staffed shelter needs to move forward. Madison and Dane County officials must finally get this done.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JANINE GESKE SUSAN SCHMITZ WAYNE STRONG