Get back to solving climate crisis now that pandemic is fading

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, recently endorsed a version of the plan, which was hopeful. Yet the bill he supports doesn’t ease federal rules, which makes it harder to get through Congress. Nonetheless, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a national group with one of its largest chapters in Madison, remains optimistic.

One big sign that cooperation is possible in Washington is the Climate Solutions Caucus in both houses. To their credit, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, and Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, are members. More of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation should get involved.

At the state and local levels, Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway have highlighted the issue, which is encouraging. The goal for all the politicians should be progress, not scoring political points.