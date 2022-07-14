Fred Prehn is the poster boy of government dysfunction

All hail his majesty Fred Prehn, whom the Wisconsin Supreme Court recently coronated as a member-for-life on the state Natural Resources Board.

Prehn is the stubborn and self-important dentist from Wausau who has caused extended legal fights at taxpayer expense so he can cling to his precious post more than a year after his six-year term expired.

The good dentist should go back to fixing teeth.

Instead, he has refused to leave office long after his ego got the best of him. And with help from the high court, he’s blown a big hole in state traditions of good government.

In a 4-3 decision June 29, the court allowed Prehn to stay on the Natural Resources Board indefinitely, or at least until the state Senate finally does its job and confirms or denies Prehn’s able replacement, Sandra Nass of Ashland, whom Gov. Tony Evers nominated in May 2021. So far, the Senate has refused to act on Nass’ nomination and dozens more.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn refused to force Prehn from the board last fall, though she faulted lawmakers for failing to hold a confirmation hearing. Now the high court has enshrined this dysfunction, favoring Prehn.

Wisconsin is left with potentially hundreds of unelected appointees to all sorts of government panels who can serve longer than their terms allow, assuming the Senate doesn’t vote on someone new.

It’s undemocratic, creates disarray and further weakens the ability of state boards to properly function on behalf of the public. It’s unclear who is in charge and for how long.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and his Senate Republican colleagues are mostly to blame. If they did their job by providing advice and consent to the governor on Prehn’s replacement, Prehn would have been gone long ago.

But like a house guest who won’t leave, Prehn has folded his hands and refused to budge from the couch.

It’s not Prehn’s board seat. It’s the public’s. And the public elected a new governor more than 3½ years ago to nominate board members. Elections have consequences.

The public could elect a new Senate this fall to force action, but LeMahieu and the GOP have gerrymandered voting districts to unfairly hold power — even during wave elections against them.

Another solution would be a law requiring the Senate to act on appointments within 100 days. But faces the same Senate roadblock.

The further erosion of order and tradition at the statehouse is anything but conservative, which LeMahieu and fellow GOP senators profess to be.

Just as former President Donald Trump has refused to concede his obvious defeat in the 2020 election — based on all credible evidence, reviews, audits and dozens of court rulings — Prehn is refusing to accept that his turn in power is over.

This squatter needs to leave — now. He’s not the king of the Natural Resources Board. He’s supposed to be a public servant with a term limit and some respect for the unelected position he continues to hog.

