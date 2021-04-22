Foxconn flop meets reality

That's still a lot of taxpayer support, but only one-fourth of the original deal per job and closer to other economic development agreements Wisconsin has negotiated in the past.

We still hope Foxconn does well in Wisconsin. And we're glad it signed the downsized contract. We don't fault Foxconn or any business for trying to get government assistance. But we do fault our government, under Walker's tenure, for offering such an enormous giveaway. What happened to respecting the market economy?

The one good thing about the original contract Walker signed is that most of its subsidies hinged on performance. So the $3 billion never left state coffers (in part because the Evers administration didn't let it). But the state has still spent more than $200 million in road improvements and other incentives for little reward.