Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel: New coronavirus is far more dangerous than seasonal flu

A fair number of people have let themselves be misled by the notion that the new coronavirus is no more lethal than seasonal influenza. Some are asking, not all of them politely, why social distancing, shuttered workplaces and a springtime without sports are necessary.

In fact, the virus that causes COVID-19 is far more dangerous than ordinary flu. It’s twice as contagious, and those whom it sickens are far more likely to die.

Moreover, the widely-quoted figure of up to 60,000 “normal” flu deaths a year is an estimate of doubtful accuracy. The national death toll from the new virus passed 63,000 in barely two months, and stands at over 70,000. This is a hard count of cases — confirmed by testing — not an estimate.

“Comparing COVID-19 deaths to flu deaths is like comparing apples to oranges,” says a Jan. 28 essay on scientificamerican.com.

“With each new day of data that we collect about this novel coronavirus, the more we realize that by most metrics it is far more dangerous than the flu,” says a blog post by Southern Strategies, the lobbyists for Florida Blue, the state’s largest health insurance company.