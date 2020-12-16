Even big-hearted Madison must do more to help people during the holidays

Madison is the second most caring city in the nation, according to a study released this week.
That’s good to hear. But now we need to prove it.
Charities across the city and state are struggling to keep up with higher demand for help because of the pandemic. So please give more during this holiday season if you can.
Madison ranks second only to Boston for its generosity among the 100 largest cities, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website based its list of the most caring cities in America on “39 key indicators of a compassionate spirit,” including the availability of homeless shelters, volunteers per capita, child poverty rates and percent of income donated to charity.
We’re not surprised that people here are charitable. Madison has one of the highest concentrations of nonprofits in the country, with nearly 1,100, according to Governing magazine.
But the damage COVID-19 has caused to our local and state economies has been severe. More people are out of work and struggling to pay for housing, food and utility bills. Restrictions on gatherings and business activity also have hurt many of the groups that help others.
The Salvation Army of Dane County, for example, is less than halfway to its goal of raising $550,000 from its Christmas Kettle Campaign, which is its largest fundraising event.
Because of COVID-19, fewer people are filling shifts ringing bells in front of stores to encourage donations. At the same time, fewer shoppers are carrying cash to try to avoid the virus, though the risk of contracting the disease from paper bills and change is very low.
That has left the local Salvation Army, which helps shelter homeless families, with just $220,000 in donations over the first five weeks of its campaign — with just one week to go.
To sign up as a bell ringer at any of 65 locations, go to RingBellsDane.org or call 608-250-2283. The Salvation Army has adopted careful safety protocols for those who help. You also can donate to a virtual kettle without leaving your home at go.madison.com/kettle.
The United Way of Dane County is similarly seeking more donations. It has received four times as many calls to its 211 helpline. Donate online at go.madison.com/UnitedWay.
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin reports that food distribution is up 55%. Help the nonprofit keep up with demand by contributing money at go.madison.com/SecondHarvest.
Another good deed is giving to the Wisconsin State Journal’s Empty Stocking Club at go.madison.com/stocking. The club ensures that every child gets a new toy for Christmas. Thanks to help from the Madison Reading Project, every child in need also will get a fun book.
Our community has a big heart. But these are difficult times.
Madison and all of Wisconsin should strive to give even more during the giving season.
