ENDORSEMENT: Joe Biden is the far better choice to defeat Donald Trump

OUR ENDORSEMENTS

Madison School Board

"With a pandemic closing schools, protesters disrupting board meetings and a new superintendent starting June 1, the Madison School District needs stability and experience. That’s what Christina Gomez Schmidt, seeking Seat 6, and Wayne Strong, running for Seat 7, will provide."

Wisconsin Supreme Court

"Neither candidate in what’s supposed to be a nonpartisan race shows even flashes of independence from partisan politics. That’s why the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board will not endorse in this contest."