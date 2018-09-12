"TREASON?" tweeted President Trump after the New York Times published an anonymous op-ed column by a senior Trump official that was headlined "I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration."
Republicans and Democrats have been debating whether the author is courageous for speaking out or cowardly for doing so anonymously as he or she described actions that insiders have been taking to prevent the president from acting on his worst impulses.
Trump, of course, is determined to identify the author. In fact, it appears that the president — who mangled "anonymous" twice at a Montana rally when referring to the piece — has been distracted to the point of suffering more than usual from sleep deprivation. He has even called on the Department of Justice to investigate "because I really believe it’s national security.”
In the wake of the column, a large number of Trump's Cabinet and White House officials issued statements denying that they wrote the column. In response, it was pointed out that Mark Felt denied at the time of the Watergate scandal that he was "Deep Throat," the inside source who kept reporters on the trail that led to Richard Nixon's resignation as president. Three decades later, we learned that Felt was indeed Deep Throat. So much for denials — especially from those working for an administration with a culture of lying.
As Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged that his father could trust only a few people around him, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said that the president would be justified in requiring his senior officials to take a lie detector test. "I would agree to take it in a heartbeat," declared Vice President Mike Pence — to no one's surprise.
Nicolle Wallace, who served as President George W. Bush's communications director and now hosts "Deadline: White House" on MSNBC, offered a different response. For those who haven't seen Wallace's show, it has been fast gaining popularity for a number of reasons, including the fact that she is a never-Trumper; she still has many GOP contacts so she often has inside info on what is going on in the Trump White House; and she regularly calls out Republicans for failing to stand up to Trump, particularly when the president stomps all over what used to be GOP policies.
“I think they should put everyone on a polygraph and ask them if they think Donald Trump is fit for the office of the president,” said Wallace, naming John Kelly, Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner. When her panelists chuckled, she added:
“It’s a serious offer. If you’re willing, any one of you, hook up to a polygraph, we’ll put it on TV, you can have my hour, we’ll do one a day.”
We know this won't happen, but think about it. Is there anyone besides the Donald himself who could answer "yes" when asked if Trump is fit to be president and pass a lie detector test?
