Editorial: Wisconsinites want fair maps and an end to gerrymandering
Redistricting map (copy)

This screenshot is from an analysis comparing hypothetical nonpartisan congressional districts (left) and the gerrymandered congressional districts that Wisconsin currently in place (right).

 legis.wisconsin.gov
Outside of the Wisconsin Capitol, there is no divide over the need to end gerrymandering in Wisconsin. As the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reminds us, “56 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin are on record in favor of banning gerrymandering and giving us independent, nonpartisan redistricting.”

What that means is that at least 40 counties that backed Republican Donald Trump in 2020 have called for fair maps. They have done so in referendums and county board votes, which have seen liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans back the nonpartisan model.

There’s a reason why grassroots support for fair maps is so widespread. Voters want real elections with real choices, not gerrymandered elections with little or no competition.

