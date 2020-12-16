Editorial: Wisconsinites are hurting, and they need cash payments to see them through this crisis

These are times that demand moral clarity. As we wrestle with a pandemic and the mass unemployment that extends from it, we need a clear sense of how to respond. Unfortunately, too many of our so-called leaders choose to play politics rather than to go to the heart of the matter. But that does not change the fact that we all know what needs to be done: in the wealthiest country in the world, government should intervene to address not just the threat but the reality of hunger, homelessness, the loss of health care coverage and all the other societal challenges that have come into stark relief in their period of national crisis.
“Millions are on the brink of eviction,” said U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee. “Others are seeing their UI (unemployment insurance) benefits expire, if they got them in the first place. Pantries are seeing long lines that keep growing.”
Any honest measure of morality says that, in the wealthiest country in the world, this should not be happening. It is evidence of a profound failure on the part of our elected leaders and our society. But this is not a new failure. It has deep roots in an American experiment that went awry long ago.
The Capital Times has, since its founding on Dec. 13, 1917, argued on behalf of what the progressives of a century ago referred to as “the cooperative commonwealth”: a social welfare that guarantees people have the basics of life. We hold to the view that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was right when he declared in 1944, “We have come to a clear realization of the fact that true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence.”
To address that reality, FDR proposed “a second Bill of Rights under which a new basis of security and prosperity can be established for all — regardless of station, race, or creed.” Specifically, the 32nd president called for guaranteeing:
· The right to a useful and remunerative job in the industries or shops or farms or mines of the nation;
· The right to earn enough to provide adequate food and clothing and recreation;
· The right of every farmer to raise and sell his products at a return which will give him and his family a decent living;
· The right of every businessman, large and small, to trade in an atmosphere of freedom from unfair competition and domination by monopolies at home or abroad;
· The right of every family to a decent home;
· The right to adequate medical care and the opportunity to achieve and enjoy good health;
· The right to adequate protection from the economic fears of old age, sickness, accident, and unemployment;
· The right to a good education.
More than 75 years after Roosevelt outlined this vision, the United States has failed to realize it. That failure has made everything about the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis associated with it worse. As a result, hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites and millions of Americans are hurting as we enter into what President-elect Biden warns will be “a long, dark winter.”
The failure to establish a social-welfare state as robust as currently exists in Scandinavian countries — or at least as strong as those that are found in Germany, Canada and other western democracies — haunts us. We hope that legislators at the federal and state levels recognize the need to strive toward the goal FDR outlined when he said,
But we are not unrealistic about the politically divided and dysfunctional moment in which the country finds itself. And the pain that must be addressed is immediate. Luckily, there is an immediate response that can address the pain. Congress can, and must, provide a new round of individual cash payments as part of the long-delayed COVID relief package that is now being debated by leaders of the U.S. House and Senate.
The debate over relief has gotten bogged down by Republican demands for a “liability shield” for corporations that harm workers and consumers. But Congress should be able to agree on a few basics, including funding for health care (and vaccinations) in the midst of a surging pandemic and for state and local governments. There should also be bipartisan recognition of the need for another round of stimulus checks for working Americans, as an unlikely pair of senators — democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and conservative Josh Hawley, R-Missouri — recognize. Sanders and Hawley have proposed a plan to send $1,200 checks to Americans who make up to $75,000.
That’s what Congress accepted, unanimously, when it approved the CARES Act in March.
“A true relief package must lift everyone up. And one of the best ways to do this is by putting money in the hands of the people. The cash payments in the CARES Act were needed relief, helping keep food on the table and pay rent, among other uses. But that money has since dried up,” Moore said. “I support additional payments, as do most House Democrats, which is why strengthening those payments were a key part of the two follow up packages (H.R. 925 and H.R. 6800) that have passed in House in the last six months only to die in the Mitch McConnell’s graveyard. The longer relief is delayed, the more Americans will be pushed into poverty and dire straits.”
Along with Sanders and Hawley, the congresswoman from Milwaukee is pushing congressional negotiators to include a new round of payments in any upcoming COVID-19 package. She recognizes, correctly, that, “Congress must extend funding for vital public health efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic and must also help reduce the economic pain caused by the pandemic by quickly providing direct relief to Americans.”
