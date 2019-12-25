Editorial: Wisconsin’s Ebenezer Scrooge? In 2019, it was Robin Vos

Charles Dickens provided a stark description of the unredeemed Ebenezer Scrooge at the opening of "A Christmas Carol": “Oh! But he was a tight-fisted hand at the grindstone, Scrooge! a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous, old sinner!” Dickens wrote in 1843.
Readers were informed that Scrooge was so cruel and grasping that, “Even the blind men’s dogs appeared to know him; and when they saw him coming on, would tug their owners into doorways and up courts; and then would wag their tails as though they said, 'No eye at all is better than an evil eye, dark master!'" The tragedy was that Scrooge preferred his circumstance. He chose to “edge his way along the crowded paths of life, warning all human sympathy to keep its distance.”
Dickens wrote fiction. But he well described a type of man who practiced cruelty for sport. Such men existed in the author’s time and, sadly, they exist in our time as well.
Confirmation of this fact comes in the “squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous” form of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
During the legislative session that began in January of 2019, Vos made it his mission to give state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, a hard time.
Anderson, who uses a wheelchair, has since his election in 2016 been one of hardest working and most engaged members of the Assembly. To ensure that he could fully participate in committee meetings, he asked in January to be allowed to phone into some sessions. He explained that it can be physically difficult for him to get to meetings that begin early in the day. Additionally, he explained that it is not healthy for him to remain in his wheelchair for long periods of time.
What Anderson proposed was accepted practice in other legislative bodies — including the Republican-controlled Wisconsin state Senate. Yet Vos opposed the request, dismissing it as “disruptive.” He accused Anderson of not being serious and charged that the Democratic legislator was engaging in "political grandstanding.” Those remarks stirred an international outcry, and rightly so.
The speaker was trying to present himself as the victim in a dispute with a man who has been paralyzed from the chest down since 2010, when a drunken driver smashed into the vehicle he was in. That accident killed Anderson's parents and brother.
Anyone who has an ounce of humanity in them recognizes Anderson’s story of rebuilding his life, graduating from law school, starting the nonprofit group Drive Clear, and getting elected to the state Legislature as an inspiring record of perseverance and achievement.
Like Scrooge, however, Vos was not possessed of an ounce of humanity. The Assembly speaker had the audacity to criticize Anderson’s public statements about the need to make accommodations for Americans with disabilities. "This is an unfortunate way to communicate,” wrote the speaker in a letter to his colleague. “It calls into question your seriousness.”
Even for Vos, that was a stunning line of attack.
It wasn’t just that Vos was being cruelly dismissive of a reasonable request from a fellow legislator. Vos was sending an ominous signal to people with disabilities who speak up for themselves on the job. The speaker was rejecting the legal and moral intent of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Vos and his Republican colleagues felt the heat, but resisted acting on Anderson’s request through most of the year. When they did get engaged in October, their response was so wrongheaded that Anderson was forced to oppose the reforms he had requested. Initially, Vos tried to attach the provision that permitted calling in to committee meetings to a sweeping set of rule changes that were designed to undermine the governor’s veto power. That scheme crashed and burned when Anderson and others said that would oppose the proposal. Then Vos and the Republicans separated the proposals. But they still refused to address key elements of the request made by Anderson.
It was a grotesque charade.
Indeed, by most measures of cruelty, Robin Vos gave Ebenezer Scrooge a run for his money in 2019.
But here’s the plot twist. Scrooge changed after a harrowing Christmas Eve when he a trio of persistent ghosts showed him the error of his ways. “He became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew, or any other good old city, town, or borough, in the good old world,” concluded Dickens. “Some people laughed to see the alteration in him, but he let them laugh, and little heeded them; for he was wise enough to know that nothing ever happened on this globe, for good, at which some people did not have their fill of laughter in the outset; and knowing that such as these would be blind anyway, he thought it quite as well that they should wrinkle up their eyes in grins, as have the malady in less attractive forms. His own heart laughed: and that was quite enough for him.”
We truly do wish, in this festive and forgiving season, that we may one day be able to say the same of Robin Vos.
