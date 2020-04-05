Editorial: Wisconsin must extend its election

U.S. District Judge William Conley has offered a rough outline for how to go forward. After reviewing lawsuits seeking a delay in the April 7 balloting, the judge went to the extraordinary length of pointing out last week that, “the state of Wisconsin is ignoring (public health) data and endangering its public" when he urged postponement of voting. The judge complained that, “The state of Wisconsin’s Legislature and governor are not willing to step up and say there’s a public health crisis and make it absolutely clear that we should not be allowing poll workers and voters to congregate on April 7.”

Judge Conley said he did not have the authority to delay the election, but he took a few steps to mitigate against the damage to democracy. He extended absentee voting to deal with the crush of last-minute requests for an alternative to in-person voting in Tuesday's scheduled Democratic and Republican presidential primaries, and nonpartisan contests for the state Supreme Court and county and municipal posts. He ordered the state to let voters request absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on April 3. And, because it will take time to process those requests, get ballots mailed to voters, and get them returned, the judge ordered election officials to count absentee ballots received by 4 p.m. on April 13 — six days after the former deadline of 8 p.m. on April 7. Critically, the judge's order says that ballots do not have to be postmarked on a particular day, so long as clerks get them by April 13.