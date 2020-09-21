 Skip to main content
Editorial: Wisconsin has to get ahead of unemployment claims
Gov. Tony Evers demanded the resignation of Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman last week, as a response to widespread concern regarding delays in the processing of unemployment claims since COVID-19 hit.

In announcing his decision, the governor said the delays were "unacceptable" and declared that “we must have change if we are going to address these problems (and) get folks their benefits faster.”

We are not sure that removing Frostman will lead to immediate change. To our view, years of neglect by the administration of former Gov. Scott Walker, and the resistance by the current Republican leadership in the Legislature to necessary reforms, are the bigger problems.

But the governor has made his choice and now, hopefully, the Republicans who have been complaining about Frostman will begin to cooperate with what should be a bipartisan effort to respond to the needs of jobless Wisconsinites.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

