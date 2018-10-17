Sometimes Donald Trump is useful. For instance, he just explained why it was so important for Madison officials to remove a plaque and a monument honoring the Confederacy and soldiers who fought on behalf of its miserable cause from the city’s Forest Hill Cemetery.
After neo-Nazis and their racist allies terrorized Charlottesville, Virginia, last year as part of a campaign to defend monuments to Civil War generals who fought to preserve slavery, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and members of the City Council acted to remove Confederate propaganda and memorabilia from a section of the cemetery where Confederate prisoners of war who died during the conflict were buried.
These moves by Madison officials stirred an intense debate. A lot of folks from outside Madison joined a few Madisonians in criticizing the mayor and council members. At a late stage in the debate, they were joined by the Wisconsin State Journal newspaper, which argued for keeping the Confederate monument. “The United Daughters of the Confederacy erected the monument in 1906, and its name appears below the names of the soldiers. (Madison Ald. Marsha) Rummel claims the monument is ‘an emblem of the whitewashing of history that the United Daughters of the Confederacy engaged in.’ That’s a stretch. Mayor Paul Soglin already removed the only part of the Confederate Rest that was offensive — a plaque hailing the rebel soldiers as ‘unsung heroes.’ And the Daughters of the Confederacy had nothing to do with that.”
The Capital Times agreed with Rummel, who argued that removing the marker — “Erected in Loving Memory by United Daughters of the Confederacy” — did nothing to dishonor the graves of the dead soldiers but did recognize reality: The United Daughters of the Confederacy have a long history of attempting to rewrite history. As Rummel explained, “The monument, dedicated in 1906, was part of a national movement to whitewash the Civil War and turn it into the War Between the States. I believe in 2018, we have an obligation, as a community and a nation, to repair the harm that slavery created.”
Those who doubted the importance of the stand that Rummel and other Madisonians took during the course of the long local debate — which ended this month with a final council vote to remove the United Daughters of the Confederacy monument — got a rude awakening from the president last Friday.
Unwittingly, Trump made it clear that the whitewashing of Civil War history is far from finished.
At a rally in Ohio, the president made a bumbling attempt to localize his remarks. Someone told him he was near the place where Ulysses S. Grant was born. In an attempt to explain how Grant became the commanding general of the U.S. Army during the Civil War, Trump delivered an extended soliloquy on the greatness of Robert E. Lee, the notoriously vicious slaveholder who commanded the defenders of human bondage in that awful struggle.
“So Robert E. Lee was a great general,” announced Trump, who last year suggested that there were “fine” people rallying with the neo-Nazis and neo-Confederates in Charlottesville. Even as he tried to praise Grant, Trump went on and on about how the "great" Confederate general was “winning battle after battle after battle.” Once again, the president was blurring lines that need to be clearly drawn.
While it is true that Lee and his rebel forces won some major battles during the long course of the Civil War, which saw 620,000 soldiers die from combat, injury, disease and starvation, there was nothing great about those victories. When Lee and his army won, the sons of Wisconsin and other states fell dead at the hands of men who chose the cause of slavery over the Constitution.
Trump did not choose to recall that part of Lee’s story. But his rant led others to do so. Among the critics of the president’s latest praise for the Confederate general was a descendant of the Virginian, Robert Lee IV. "I was disheartened to hear Donald Trump, our president, make comments about Robert E. Lee as a great general, as an honorable man," said Robert Lee IV. "These were far from the truth."
"Yet again our president is lying and showing us his true colors," the contemporary Lee continued. "He is showing us that he supports an idol of white supremacy and of hatred. Robert E. Lee fought for the continued enslavement of black bodies. It was for states' rights, yes, but it was for states' rights to own slaves."
A pastor and writer, Lee has put a good deal of energy into the work of setting the historical record straight, and into the contemporary struggle to ensure — as he said — that “white supremacy has no place in any parlors of our government.” That is vital work, especially at a time when this country has a president who praises Confederate generals, defends Confederate memorials as “our beautiful statues and monuments,” and suggests that “some very fine people” rally with white nationalists who hoist Confederate flags.
On this issue, we will take our stand with young Mr. Lee and with Frederick Douglass, the abolitionist and orator who announced: "I would unite with anybody to do right and with nobody to do wrong."
In his last great address, delivered almost three decades after the end of the Civil War, Douglass reflected on historical memory, and on the infamy of those who seek to abandon honest recollection of what was at stake from 1861 to 1865.
“Fellow citizens: I am not indifferent to the claims of a generous forgetfulness,” he explained, “but whatever else I may forget, I shall never forget the difference between those who fought for liberty and those who fought for slavery; between those who fought to save the Republic and those who fought to destroy it.”
