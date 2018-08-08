U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s dismal Republican challengers, billionaire-funded career politician Leah Vukmir and billionaire-funded newcomer Kevin Nicholson, have been attacking the Democrat for supporting the Medicare-for-all health care reform proposal that has been sponsored by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
But the joke is on the Republicans, especially Vukmir. As a legislator, Vukmir has long carried water for Charles and David Koch, the wealthy conservative campaign donors who fund the American Legislative Exchange Council and other groups with which Vukmir has associated herself.
The Koch brothers have invested billions of dollars in a decades-long campaign to turn public opinion against necessary reforms, such as the establishment of a single-payer health care system in the United States. And Republican politicians like Vukmir have dutifully opposed the efforts to ensure that all Americans get the health care they need.
But now a Koch brothers–supported project has, unintentionally but unquestionably, made the case for the Medicare-for-all reform that has been championed by Sanders and Baldwin.
A working paper produced by the Koch-funded Mercatus Center at George Mason University, which examined the potential costs of the Medicare for All Act (M4A) that has been sponsored by Sanders, was released with much fanfare this week. It was immediately embraced by right-wing politicians who are close to the Kochs, such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, who tweeted an article on the study with the message: “$32.6 trillion dollars. That’s how much Washington Democrats’ single-payer healthcare proposal would cost over 10 years. Even doubling all federal individual and corporate income taxes wouldn’t cover this cost. It is just absurd.”
Ryan is supposed to be the GOP’s “numbers guy.” But he missed the most important numbers in the study. While the speaker fixated on a prediction by the author of the working paper that the Sanders plan would raise federal health care spending by roughly $32.6 trillion from 2022 through 2031, economists who actually read the report focused on a far more salient detail. On Page 18 of the paper, in a section titled “Effects on National Health Expenditures and the Federal Budget,” came mention that under the Sanders plan “national personal health care costs decrease by less than 2 percent, while total health expenditures decrease by only 4 percent, even after assuming substantial administrative cost savings.”
That’s right. A report that was supposed to discredit the single-payer solution found that, even after the benefits of a Medicare-for-all program are realized — ”additional health care demand that arises from eliminating co-payments, providing additional categories of benefits, and covering the currently uninsured” — the potential cost of the plan would still be less than “potential savings associated with cutting provider payments and achieving lower drug costs.”
What that translates to is what Medicare-for-all advocates like Baldwin have been saying all along: Under a single-payer system, Americans would get more quality care for more people at less cost.
“Health care costs, even for those who have health insurance, are endangering tens of millions of people every day in this country,” said National Nurses United union Co-president Jean Ross, RN. “What even this corporate-funded study concedes is that we can actually guarantee health care for everyone in this country, without the devastating, rising costs of premiums, deductibles, and co-pays — at less than we spend as a nation today on health costs.”
Bottom line: Vukmir and Nicholson are the big spenders in the Senate race, while Tammy Baldwin is the fiscally responsible reformer.
