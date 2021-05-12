Editorial: When Wisconsin Republicans say they want election ‘integrity,’ they’re really saying they want Jim Crow 2.0

Wisconsin’s Republican legislators have joined a national crusade to disenfranchise Black and Latino voters.
Of course, they don’t spell their agency out in plain language. Instead, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, state Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and their cabal try to pretty things up by describing their bills as “election integrity” legislation.
They can actually sound quite reasonable, as Stroebel did last month, after several of his hastily-drafted bills were approved by the Senate. “We must,” chirped the senator, “restore confidence and trust in our elections.”
Don’t be fooled. Wisconsin Republicans aren’t fighting for “integrity,” or for the restoration of “confidence and trust in our elections.” They have embraced the Big Lie of former President Donald Trump and the advocates for voter suppression who have aligned with Trump in states across the country. And the votes they seek to suppress are those of people of color, along with students and working-class Americans who might be inclined to cast ballots for Democrats.
The “election integrity” proposals that Republican legislators in Wisconsin have championed — for limiting the flexibility of local election officials, for making it harder to mobilize voters, for restricting early voting, for making it harder to do something as simple as drop off a ballot — are not their own ideas. They are borrowed from the playbooks of partisans in other states, such as Texas, where critics refer to the GOP’s legislative attack on voting rights as “Jim Crow 2.0.”
We should do the same in Wisconsin, as that is the accurate term for the anti-democratic legislation that Vos, LeMaheiu, Stroebel and their allies are promoting.
We understand that the “Jim Crow” comparison may be a jarring one for some folks. The original “Jim Crow” laws were enacted by legislatures in the former states of the Confederacy to disenfranchise Black voters and to reverse the economic and political gains made by Black people during the brief period of federally-enforced Reconstruction after the Civil War. “Jim Crow laws were based on the theory of white supremacy and were a reaction to Reconstruction,” explains the Constitutional Rights Foundation.
In other words, they were the statutory expression of racism.
So is it too much to suggest that legislators — in Texas, and in Wisconsin — are pushing for “Jim Crow 2.0”?
Unfortunately, the label fits, as was revealed last week when the Texas Legislature took up that state’s voter suppression initiative.
During that debate, state Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas, questioned state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, a member of the Elections Committee who was a key player in the drafting legislation that promised to restore “purity at the ballot box.”
Anchía asked, “What was your motivation for using that term, ‘purity at the ballot box,’ because that’s a specific set of words that has a lot of meaning in state history.”
Cain said he borrowed the term from in the Texas Constitution of 1876.
Anchía asked, “Did you look at the history before using that word?”
Cain said he was “not familiar” with the history.
Anchía explained.
“You may have missed it then, and this would have been very obvious to anybody who looked at that and looked at that language,” said the Democrat. “That provision was drafted specifically to disenfranchise Black people, Black voters, in fact, following the Civil War. Did you know that?”
“No,” said Cain, “I’m sorry to hear that.”
Anchía then asked, “Are you familiar with white primaries?”
“We’ve heard and read of such things,” Cain replied. “I’m glad that’s gone. It’s a disgusting thing.”
Anchía asked, “Did you realize that that ‘purity at the ballot box’ language in the Texas Constitution gave rise to all-white primaries?”
“No, no I didn’t,” said Cain.
Anchía said, “Did you know that this ‘purity at the ballot box’ language was used during the Jim Crow era to prevent Black people from voting?”
“No, those are troubling things,” admitted Cain. “I didn’t know that was there.”
Under continued questioning, the Republican legislator sheepishly admitted that he had not responded to a long list of concerns that had been raised about disenfranchisement of Black and Latino voters, among others. Like Republicans in Wisconsin and other states, he said there was no intent to suppress votes. Yet, there he was, championing legislation that the Texas Tribune explained “restricted early voting rules and schedules to do away with extended hours and ban drive-thru voting. It also required large counties to redistribute polling places under a formula that could move sites away from areas with more Hispanic and Black residents.”
What was Cain’s response to the scrutiny?
Under pressure, the Republican legislator announced, “I’d be totally fine with an amendment to maybe strike the word ‘purity’ and say ‘integrity’ or something.”
Bingo!
When Republicans say “integrity,” what they mean is “purity.” And when they say they want to restore “confidence and trust in our elections,” what they really mean is that they want Jim Crow 2.0 elections.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.