Editorial: When will we get around to smashing the political patriarchy?

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway delivered the best speech of her tenure Saturday, when she addressed the International Women’s Day celebration on the University of Wisconsin campus. The mayor read the poetry of Adrienne Rich and Alice Walker and embraced the idea of “women being celebrated just for being women.” But she also expressed her frustration at the end of a week that saw Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts end her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Rhodes-Conway spoke of her own journey as an observer of presidential politics from the time when her elementary school friends dared to suggest that she might seek the presidency.
“It was only a month or two after I was born that Shirley Chisholm became the first woman ever to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination,” she said, recalling the New York representative’s “un-bought and un-bossed” 1972 bid. “So the notion wasn’t entirely foreign, but it was definitely a stretch.” A stretch she recognized as “a small step forward when a girl and her friends can see her in the White House.”
“Then when I was 13, Walter Mondale picked Geraldine Ferraro to be his running mate. … The idea of a woman vice president, at least, entered the world of possibility,” the mayor said with regard the 1984 election. “The night of the election, I stayed up late listening to the radio — hoping against hope that she would win. And I was so, so angry when she didn’t.”
It was, she recalled, “a step back, and a disappointment, for so many of us.”
Eventually, she spoke of the last presidential election, when an exceptionally well-qualified woman was defeated by an exceptionally awful man.
“And, then, then, the 2016 election. A step backwards: 'but her emails' and 'her baggage' and 'her husband' and 'her pantsuits,’” recalled the mayor. “And so here we are.”
But that was not the source of her immediate frustration.
“Last year, for the first time in the United States, more than two women competed in the same major party’s presidential primary process. And one, by one, they dropped out: Kirsten, Kamala, Marianne, Amy, and Elizabeth.”
Rhodes-Conway paused after repeating the first names of the contenders: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, author Marianne Williamson, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Warren. When she finished, she paused. The room filled with women of every background and experience was silent. Then the mayor raised her voice.
“And, so, yes, I’m angry,” she declared. “Because, really, how long is it going to take? How hard do we have to work? When do we get to move from the present tense of smashing the damn patriarchy to the past tense of patriarchy — smashed?”
That is the right question.
It is true that Elizabeth Warren made mistakes as a presidential contender, as did the other women who sought the Democratic nomination. But, so, too did every man who was in the running. It is starkly absurd to suggest that Warren was a more flawed candidate than former Vice President Joe Biden. And, while it is certainly true that Sen. Bernie Sanders has often been a superior contender when compared with Biden, it is equally true that Warren often performed as ably, and often more ably, than Sanders during the course of the campaign. There is something wrong, something fundamentally flawed, about a politics that will put Biden and Sanders on the final debate stages of the Democratic contest, but that will leave no place for this remarkable woman.
Anyone who is not angry with the process that has brought us to a circumstance where all of the qualified women who sought the presidency are out of the running before the Democratic race has concluded is missing the point. As the 2020 race was getting started, author Rebecca Solnit wrote, “Unconscious Bias is running for president again. Unconscious Bias has always been in the race, and Unconscious Bias’s best buddy, Institutional Discrimination, has always helped him along, and as a result all of our presidents have been men and all but one white, and that was not even questionable until lately. This makes who 'seems presidential' a tautological ouroboros chomping hard on its own tail. The Republican Party has celebrated its status as the fraternity of bias that’s conscious till it blacks out and becomes unconscious bias. But this also affects the Democratic Party and its voters, where maybe bias should not be so welcome.”
Solnit described Warren as her “dream candidate,” as did a good many other women and men who shared the writer’s view that, “the depth with which she understands the economic system — taxes, banks, bankruptcies, credit cards, home and student loans, redlining — is the depth with which she can change it.”
The withdrawal of Elizabeth Warren from the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is a loss for the country and for its future. But it is also a reminder that women who bring even the greatest strengths to our politics keep getting denied a chance to transform it.
It is good, and necessary, to be angry about the combination of Unconscious Bias and Institutional Discrimination that shapes this circumstance. And the discourse in Madison and Wisconsin is enriched by Mayor Rhodes-Conway, who expresses that anger so powerfully. We hope that this power, merged with the energy and enthusiasm of people across this country for a new politics, will be sufficient to finally smash the patriarchy.
