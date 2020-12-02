Editorial: What President-elect Biden can do for Wisconsin — restore the Great Lakes

Joe Biden has been elected president with essential support from the voters of Wisconsin.
Wisconsinites chose Biden over Trump because they recognized a need for change, and many of those changes are specific to this state and to the Great Lakes region in which it is located. The list of what the new president can and should do for Wisconsin is long, but among the highest priorities must be an expanded federal commitment to clean up the most polluted areas of those Great Lakes.
Wisconsin is defined physically, culturally and economically by two of the planet’s largest lakes.
“To the north, Lake Superior forms the largest expanse of freshwater in the world. To the east lies Lake Michigan, the largest freshwater lake entirely within the United States. Lake Michigan and Superior along with Huron, Erie and Ontario and their tributaries form the largest freshwater ecosystem on earth,” explains the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “Wisconsin has more than 1,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline and more than 20 percent of the state's land area lies within the Great Lakes basin. Half of our population lives there. More than 1.6 million Wisconsin citizens get their drinking water from Lake Michigan or Lake Superior.”
By every measure, protecting the Great Lakes in general, and Lakes Michigan and Superior in particular, are high priorities for Wisconsin. Yet, after he narrowly won the presidency in 2016 — with the support of four Great Lakes States that just four years earlier had voted for President Barack Obama — Donald Trump attacked the Great Lakes with destructive policies, appointments and lies.
Only when he got scared about losing the region in the 2020 election did Trump show an interest in the lakes. Last year in Michigan, the most anti-environment president in American history declared, “I support the Great Lakes. Always have. They’re beautiful. They’re big. Very deep. Record deepness, right?” Yet, a review of that claim by the SciCheck project, which fact-checks scientific claims, rated it “False.”
False, and starkly cynical. As he campaigned for a second term, the president claimed, “I’m going to get, in honor of my friends, full funding of $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which you’ve been trying to get for over 30 years. So we’ll get it done. It’s time”
As the SciCheck review pointed out, “Trump’s announcement was an about-face from the proposed 2020 budget he released just over two weeks ago, and which called for slashing the Great Lakes restoration budget by 90%. It was the third year in a row the president’s budget has proposed gutting federal funding for the program. To date, Congress has ignored those proposed cuts.”
Trump’s lies hurt him in the Great Lakes region. In 2016, narrow wins in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania made him president. In 2020, all three of those states went for Biden, providing the Democrat with the electoral votes he needed to claim the presidency by the same margin — 306-232 — that put Trump in office four years earlier.
Biden will assume the presidency with a mandate to act on multiple fronts. We recognize that he must focus like a laser beam on protecting Americans from the surging coronavirus pandemic that Trump has so egregiously neglected, and on the mass unemployment and economic dislocation that extended from that neglect. He must also keep his promise to address the reality of systemic racism in policing, health care, education, employment and housing. And there will be plenty of other demands on an administration that must tackle four years of Trumpian waste, fraud and abuse, along with decades of failed economic and social policies.
But Biden must also focus on environmental issues. The president-elect has signaled that he will focus on climate change, which is appropriate and necessary. He must also focus on threats to the Great Lakes. The right place of beginning is with a robust endorsement of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) that includes dramatically increased funding for the project
The restoration initiative was a gemstone project of the Obama-Biden administration. Developed with the aim of cleaning up the most polluted areas of the Great Lakes, it had by the end of Obama’s presidency supported more than 4,000 projects designed — according to a fiscal year 2017 report — to “address the most important Great Lakes environmental issues, including improving water quality, protecting and restoring native habitats and species, and preventing and controlling invasive species.”
When the initiative was launched in 2010, President Obama secured $475 million in funding to support it. That figure fell to roughly $300 million in fiscal year 2011 and it has languished in that zone ever since. Just maintaining that level of funding was a heavy lift, as Trump in 2018 proposed to zero out federal support and just this year proposed a 90% cut in funding.
The Biden administration should propose a substantial increase in funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative as part of a broader commitment to Wisconsin and the rest of the region.
Loyola University Chicago historian Theodore J. Karamanski, the author of "Mastering the Inland Sea: How Lighthouses, Harbors, and Navigational Aids Transformed the Great Lakes and America," wrote in a Chicago Sun-Times column, “Among the most important priorities are fully funding the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, restoring water quality regulations and vigorously enforcing sanctions for violations. We need significant reinvestment in Great Lakes maritime infrastructure, including shoreline protection, harbor works and safe drinking water systems. We should design innovative interventions to reduce farm fertilizer runoff, enable conservation agriculture, and increase research funding to manage the impact of exotic species on the lake ecosystem.”
That will cost money, to be sure. But, as President Obama recognized in 2010, President Biden should recognize in 2020 and beyond — that investing in Great Lakes restoration, infrastructure and innovation should be a high priority for Wisconsin, the Great Lakes region and the whole of the United States.
