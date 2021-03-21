Editorial: What happened in Atlanta was a racist, sexist and xenophobic hate crime

Trevor Noah cut through the cruel doublespeak that has warped conversations since the murders of six Asian-American women in Atlanta last week.
When the white gunman who is alleged to have murdered eight people claimed the killings weren’t racially motivated, and when authorities entertained the notion that this might be the case, the “Daily Show” host responded with the clarity that’s required in moments like this.
"Your murders speak louder than your words," Noah said. "Don't tell me that this thing had nothing to do with race, even if the shooter said that. He thinks it had to do with his sex addiction. This guy blamed a specific race of people for his problems and then murdered them because of it. If that's not racism then the word has no meaning."
Racist words and deeds have meaning, especially when they come in the context of a wave of violence directed at people because of their ethnicity.
What happened in Atlanta was shocking, horrifying and overwhelming. Yet, it was also the sort of incident that civil rights activists had feared would occur if action was not taken to address the threats — and the acts of violence — inspired by Donald Trump’s referencing of COVID-19 as the “China virus.”
State Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, spoke to this reality when she addressed the killings of seven women (Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Soon C. Park, 74; Hyun J. Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; Yong A. Yue, 63; and Delaina Yaun, 33) and one man (Paul Andre Michels, 54) at three spas in the Atlanta area.
“Last night, we saw how dangerous racist rhetoric can lead to the loss of APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) lives," Hong said on the morning after the killings of seven women and one man at three spas in Georgia. "Nearly 4,000 hate incidents have been reported since March as Asians and Asian Americans have been scapegoated for the COVID-19 pandemic. Anti-Asian hate has been sown, grown, and then exacerbated by an administration desperate to place the blame of their inadequacies on innocent people.”
Trump was voted out of office on Nov. 3. But, as state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said, “We may have elected a new president, but (the) horrific terror attack in Georgia reminds us that the dark shadow cast by four years of racist rhetoric and repeated scapegoating of Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders is still hanging over us.”
This reality puts several duties on those of us who are prepared to fight racism and sexism and xenophobia.
First, we must recognize that anti-Asian hate has deep roots in this country. Trump amplified it, but the long history of official abuse began long before he entered the White House. As with so many other forms of systemic racism, this bias is woven into our language, our institutions and our politics.
Second, we must stand in solidarity with the targets of hatred and violence, as hundreds of Wisconsinites did Thursday night, when they joined the March for Asian American lives in downtown Madison.
Third, we must demand action to address not just hate crimes, but also political maneuvering that inspires them. Hong and state Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, took a first step in the right direction when they proposed a joint resolution in the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly condemning violence against APIDA community.
There will need to be many more steps. We must make take them together, with an understanding that identifying and addressing systemic racism, sexism and xenophobia — with robust hate-crime legislation, investigations and prosecutions, new education initiatives and a deeper commitment to economic, social and racial justice — is not something we do as a favor to a victimized community. It is work that all of us are called to engage in as part of the struggle for the just and equitable society that Wisconsin, and America, must be.
