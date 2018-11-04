Donald Trump says: “I’m not on the ballot. But in a certain way, I’m on the ballot.”
We agree. Trumpism — the foul nationalistic extremism that divides people for purposes of politics — is on the ballot. Wisconsin Republicans have embraced the president’s politics. That’s not healthy for Wisconsin, so this year The Capital Times is supporting candidates who put the best interests of this state ahead of the alienating and estranging politics.
On Nov. 6, we urge voters to support:
TONY EVERS FOR GOVERNOR: Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction hails from small-town Wisconsin (Plymouth), while his running mate, Mandela Barnes, is from Milwaukee’s poorest and the nation's most-incarcerated zip code. They have a vision for strengthening all of Wisconsin with budgets that support public education, health care, infrastructure and a high-wage economy — as opposed to Scott Walker’s directing of billions to multinational corporations in Taiwan and the governor’s political cronies. Walker knows that the Evers-Barnes approach is more appealing, so the 2016 presidential candidate has tried to save his political hide by running a Trump-style campaign that attacks immigrants, smears Evers and lies about his own commitment to protect people with pre-existing conditions. Walker’s cruelty and dishonesty is disqualifying. Evers has run a humane and honorable campaign, and his election would heal and renew Wisconsin.
JOSH KAUL FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL: Incumbent Attorney General Brad Schimel has politicized the position and used it to support the ideological projects of Trump and Walker rather than the rule of law. His scandalous mismanagement of the office has led more than 60 former state assistant attorneys general to endorse challenger Josh Kaul. A veteran federal prosecutor, Kaul would get the office refocused on serving Wisconsin, rather doing the bidding of the Trump administration and out-of-state campaign donors.
SARAH GODLEWSKI FOR STATE TREASURER: She led the fight to prevent Walker from eliminating the office and now Godlewski wants to renew it as a fiscal watchdog and center for innovation. We support her, as we do incumbent Secretary of State DOUG LA FOLLETTE.
RE-ELECT SEN. TAMMY BALDWIN: Baldwin has stood up to Trump when necessary while building coalitions with responsible Republicans to get things done in these divided times. No senator strikes the balance better than Baldwin. A big win for Baldwin and for congressional candidates such as RANDY BRYCE (District 1) and DAN KOHL (District 6) will check and balance Trumpism.
KRISS MARION FOR STATE SENATE: Walker and his allies are desperate to re-elect Howard Marklein, a Republican stalwart who does the governor’s bidding. Southwest Wisconsin's Senate District 17 should choose Marion, a farmer, small-business owner and local elected official who would be a legislative leader for rural communities.
JEFF WRIGHT FOR STATE ASSEMBLY: The same special interests that support Walker and Trump are pouring a fortune into re-electing incumbent Todd Novak. They know he will do as out-of-state donors say. Democrat Jeff Wright, a veteran educator, is ready to fight for rural schools, repairing roads and rural broadband. Wright’s the right choice for District 51, as are Wisconsin-focused candidates such as MELISSA WINKER (District 38), ANN GROVES LLOYD (District 42), DON VRUWINK (District 43), MIKE MOONEY (District 49) and ART SHRADER (District 50).
For Capital Times endorsements and candidate op/eds, see our "Election Roundup" at captimes.com.
