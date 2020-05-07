Editorial: We should worry more about Donald Trump than Scot Ross

This newspaper proudly supported the impeachment of Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors. We argued that he should be removed from office, and we would do so again because the evidence of his wrongdoing is so overwhelming — and the threat he poses to honest governance and the common good is so evident.

The Wisconsin State Journal could not bring itself to advocate for Trump’s impeachment.

Fair enough. One of the great things about having two newspapers is the clash of opinions. We value our differences with the State Journal as evidence that reasoned disagreement can be sustained, even in these times.

But we have to admit that we were surprised when, after making excuses for letting Trump remain in office, the State Journal editorial board got all hot and bothered last week about outgoing state Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling’s appointment of Scot Ross to serve on the state Ethics Commission. Ross is an outspoken advocate who has taken strong partisan and ideological stands, to be sure. We’ve agreed and disagreed with him over the years. But, surely, he is as qualified as the other members of a board that barely functions because of the partisan and ideological rigidity of all its members.