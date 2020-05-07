Editorial: We should worry more about Donald Trump than Scot Ross

This newspaper proudly supported the impeachment of Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors. We argued that he should be removed from office, and we would do so again because the evidence of his wrongdoing is so overwhelming — and the threat he poses to honest governance and the common good is so evident.
The Wisconsin State Journal could not bring itself to advocate for Trump’s impeachment.
Fair enough. One of the great things about having two newspapers is the clash of opinions. We value our differences with the State Journal as evidence that reasoned disagreement can be sustained, even in these times.
But we have to admit that we were surprised when, after making excuses for letting Trump remain in office, the State Journal editorial board got all hot and bothered last week about outgoing state Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling’s appointment of Scot Ross to serve on the state Ethics Commission. Ross is an outspoken advocate who has taken strong partisan and ideological stands, to be sure. We’ve agreed and disagreed with him over the years. But, surely, he is as qualified as the other members of a board that barely functions because of the partisan and ideological rigidity of all its members.
So what did the State Journal object to about Ross? He trades in “raunchy insults on Twitter.”
If that’s disqualifying for Ross, then the State Journal should have joined us in supporting impeachment of this country’s raunchy and insulting tweeter-in-chief.
We hope Ross will serve as a fair and thoughtful Ethics Board member, and that he can inspire others on the board to do the same. But we’re not going to fret too much about his tweets, or those of President Trump. Our sense of perspective tells us that what President Trump does is a far bigger deal. It also tells us that he should have been impeached —and that he should be removed in November by the voters.
— John Nichols and Dave Zweifel
