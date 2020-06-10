Editorial: We need honesty — not double-talk — from our mayor

The first-term mayor apologized on Wednesday for a video message she recorded for Madison police officers — originally shared privately through a password-protected link, then leaked to and shared by a blog called “We Support the Madison Police Department.” In the video, she voiced her support for officers who have been working while protesters have taken to the streets for more than a week in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

“None of us asked for these challenges, and we are all learning as we go. You must be exhausted. I know I am, and you're facing a much more difficult situation than I am,” Rhodes-Conway said in the video, which could charitably be described as tone deaf. “It must be absolutely infuriating to stand in heavy gear outside while listening to people constantly insult your chosen profession. It must be frightening to stand and have rocks and other things thrown at you and to be in harm's way constantly. And it must be agonizing to have worked so hard for so many years to build relationships around our city, to be as committed as I know you are to community policing, and to still be criticized for not doing enough.”