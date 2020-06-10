Editorial: We need honesty — not double-talk — from our mayor

It should go without saying that, as an elected official, you shouldn’t say anything to one group of people that you wouldn’t say in front of another.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is learning that lesson the hard way.
The first-term mayor apologized on Wednesday for a video message she recorded for Madison police officers — originally shared privately through a password-protected link, then leaked to and shared by a blog called “We Support the Madison Police Department.” In the video, she voiced her support for officers who have been working while protesters have taken to the streets for more than a week in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
“None of us asked for these challenges, and we are all learning as we go. You must be exhausted. I know I am, and you're facing a much more difficult situation than I am,” Rhodes-Conway said in the video, which could charitably be described as tone deaf. “It must be absolutely infuriating to stand in heavy gear outside while listening to people constantly insult your chosen profession. It must be frightening to stand and have rocks and other things thrown at you and to be in harm's way constantly. And it must be agonizing to have worked so hard for so many years to build relationships around our city, to be as committed as I know you are to community policing, and to still be criticized for not doing enough.”
While the first few nights of protests in Madison resulted in property damage and looting — and the dispersion of tear gas and pepper spray by police, not always in direct response to property damage — protests have been peaceful since June 1.
As mayor, Rhodes-Conway has a dual responsibility — she must be responsive to her constituents and she must support city employees. But being supportive of city employees does not mean offering blind plaudits. Supporting Madison’s police, as mayor — especially in this moment — means having their backs as a boss while giving them the tools they need to serve their community, watching over them with a critical eye and directing them to change where change is needed. It means acting as a bridge between police and residents who have long suffered at the hands of a system designed to oppress, disadvantage and even kill them.
By recording a private video for police officers within days of showing up to publicly address and, ostensibly, support protesters who had shut down John Nolen Drive, Rhodes-Conway only served to deepen divisions. And it’s no wonder local groups like Urban Triage have lost whatever trust they may have had in the mayor to take their concerns and requests seriously.
“Does this sound like a woman that understands why Black people and white allies across the country keep showing up and out? Does this sound like a woman that has what it takes to DO right by the community? By Black people?” the nonprofit posted on Facebook in response to the video. “It doesn't take a genius to figure out that she doesn't mind playing the game of white supremacy racism with Black bodies. Matter of fact she doesn't even believe them.”
Rhodes-Conway apologized on Wednesday.
"While I was recognizing the hard work of city employees, I should have also been challenging them to understand the pain in the black community and to recognize the change that the police department, in particular, needs to make at this time," she told Cap Times reporter Abigail Becker.
In a statement, Rhodes-Conway said she is “deeply committed to advancing the work of equitable systems change.”
“I cannot promise that I will not make missteps along the way as a White woman learning how to facilitate such change, realizing that I cannot fully see the system that has been built up to benefit me and others like me,” she said. “But I can promise that I will learn from those mistakes and I will strive to center equity in every decision.”
This editorial board endorsed Rhodes-Conway in her 2018 bid to unseat longtime Madison Mayor Paul Soglin. We believe her apology is sincere. And we also know that’s a tired excuse for black and brown people who have lived with a boot on their neck for generations while hearing that they were trod on with the “best of intentions.”
We also recognize that our board is composed of white people — so while we feel it’s important for us to criticize the mayor on this issue, our rebuke comes with inherent limitations.
It is true that white people with the best intentions will make mistakes as they try to do better. But no one is asking for perfection. What we need from our leaders is a direct, transparent, sincere effort to do better for black, indigenous and people of color — to make racial equity and justice a priority and not an inconvenience. We need honesty, not double-talk, from our mayor.
